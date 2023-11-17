Max Verstappen: No damage to the Formula 1 car

Red Bull Racing stars Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez were lucky in the first practice session in Las Vegas: their Formula 1 cars were not damaged by the broken concrete surround of a drainage channel.

This was certainly not how the Formula 1 organisers had imagined the start of the Las Vegas race weekend: The first practice session was over after just nine minutes. The early end was caused by a concrete surround of a drainage channel that gave way when Carlos Sainz drove over it. The Ferrari star's GP car was badly damaged.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur was boiling with rage and declared: "This is unacceptable." The Reds were not the only ones to have bad luck. The Alpine racer of Esteban Ocon and the service car of Williams driver Alex Albon were also damaged while driving on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. "The damage is pretty extensive," complained Alpine team boss Bruno Famin.

The team confirmed that the chassis will be replaced. Vasseur reported: "The monocoque of Carlos' car is ruined - engine, battery, underbody as well." And he lamented: "It's costing us a fortune."

The Red Bull Racing duo, on the other hand, had a stroke of luck. No damage was found to either champion Max Verstappen's car or his team-mate's GP racer, as team boss Christian Horner announced in front of the Sky Sports F1 camera. "Everything is fine with us so far," explained the Briton.

Before the end of practice, the two Red Bull Racing drivers had the opportunity to complete four laps each. Horner revealed what the drivers had to say about the tarmac: "It's not like in Istanbul, where the track was super slippery. Although the tarmac is new, the tyres were able to warm up and were getting up to operating temperature. It's a shame that the session was cancelled. The drivers said that at that point it still felt like they were driving on slick tyres in the wet. But that's normal on a new track."

1st practice, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min

02. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec

03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352

04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488

05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238

11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344

12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913

15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time

19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time