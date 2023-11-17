FIA confirms: 2nd practice session will take place from 11.00 a.m.

Good news from Las Vegas. After hours of work on the track, the FIA has confirmed that a second practice session can be run from 11.00 a.m. European time (2.00 a.m. in Las Vegas).

Las Vegas, the city that never sleeps - how true! The FIA has confirmed that the postponed second practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix will start at 2.00 a.m. local time, 11.00 a.m. European time.

The first practice session had to be cancelled after less than ten minutes: Carlos Sainz had ploughed right over a water drain, the frame of which had come loose. The Ferrari was irreparably damaged, which really upset Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur.



Many fans have long since left the race track, a very bad start to the prestigious Formula 1 weekend.



The long break was necessary because there are apparently several dozen such water drains that have proved to be defective.



These areas have now been treated with quick-hardening concrete. The effectiveness of this solution will become clear as the long night here in Las Vegas progresses.



