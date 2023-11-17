Esteban Ocon: Tears of joy over Deadpool helmet

It is not uncommon for the two worlds of film and motorsport to collide in Formula 1. Racing teams are always promoting a new film, Brad Pitt is working for Apple on a film set in the GP industry, Michael Mann's new film will be released in December, Adram Driver plays Enzo Ferrari.

Many drivers are big cinema fans, and conversely many actors are big racing fans, with numerous visits to Grands Prix, Tom Cruise or Will Smith are just two of them.

Then there is another level: GP winner Esteban Ocon is a huge comic book fan and has already appeared in a helmet inspired by Spiderman.

A new perspective has emerged in Las Vegas - because Canadian actor and producer Ryan Reynolds (47) has been an investor in Alpine's GP racing team since June and is also a huge Grand Prix fan.

Reynolds has played the cult Marvel character Deadpool since 2016, an anti-hero who occasionally breaks the so-called fourth wall - in other words, when an artist addresses the audience.



Reynolds is in Las Vegas this weekend, and Esteban Ocon had a surprise in store for the film star: The Frenchman is driving in Nevada wearing a helmet in Deadpool colours.



Ocon said: "It was the first time Ryan had seen our work up close and I have to say - a super nice guy. When I saw how much fun he had with the helmet, I was almost in tears. I'm such a huge fan of the Marvel characters, and I was deeply moved by his reaction to the helmet."



Reynolds' eyes almost popped out of his head when Ocon showed him the helmet and said: "You're going to race with that? Really? That's awesome."



When Reynolds heard that Ocon was a big fan of the Marvel universe, he invited him to the filming of Deadpool 3 in the summer - which was put on hold in July due to the strike by US actors organised in the SAG-AFTRA union (Screen Acttors Guild, American Federation of Television and Radio Artists). Filming will resume at the end of November.