Las Vegas: New start time for 2nd training session
After the concrete surround of a manhole cover broke during the first free practice session on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit and caused considerable damage to Carlos Sainz's car, the session was cancelled after just nine minutes. It turned out that the Ferrari star was not the only unlucky driver whose car was damaged.
Damage was also found on the cars of Alpine driver Esteban Ocon and Williams driver Alex Albon, the former's chassis had to be replaced and the team from Enstone did a great job and repaired everything so that the Frenchman could take part in the second practice session.
The organisers and FIA officials checked the entire circuit and several dozen water drains, 30 to 40 of which had to be repaired. The FIA finally announced that the second session would be extended from 60 to 90 minutes, with a new start time of 2.00 local time (11.00 European time).
This has now been postponed again because the work with quick-hardening concrete could not yet be completed. The new start time has now been set at 2.30 a.m. local time (11.30 a.m. European time).
1st practice, Las Vegas
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min
02. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec
03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352
04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488
05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588
07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238
11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344
12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913
15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time
17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time
18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time
19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time