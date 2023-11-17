Las Vegas: New start time for 2nd training session

The problems with the track continue to occupy the FIA organisers. The new start date for the second practice session has been postponed again due to the ongoing work on the manhole covers.

After the concrete surround of a manhole cover broke during the first free practice session on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit and caused considerable damage to Carlos Sainz's car, the session was cancelled after just nine minutes. It turned out that the Ferrari star was not the only unlucky driver whose car was damaged.

Damage was also found on the cars of Alpine driver Esteban Ocon and Williams driver Alex Albon, the former's chassis had to be replaced and the team from Enstone did a great job and repaired everything so that the Frenchman could take part in the second practice session.

The organisers and FIA officials checked the entire circuit and several dozen water drains, 30 to 40 of which had to be repaired. The FIA finally announced that the second session would be extended from 60 to 90 minutes, with a new start time of 2.00 local time (11.00 European time).

This has now been postponed again because the work with quick-hardening concrete could not yet be completed. The new start time has now been set at 2.30 a.m. local time (11.30 a.m. European time).

1st practice, Las Vegas

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min

02. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec

03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352

04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488

05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238

11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344

12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913

15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time

19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time