Penalty for Carlos Sainz: No exception possible

Although Carlos Sainz will take part in the 2nd free practice session in Las Vegas, the incident with the manhole cover has consequences: Because a new battery had to be fitted, there is a grid penalty.

For Carlos Sainz, the weekend in Las Vegas began with a major disappointment. The Ferrari star managed just four laps before falling victim to a broken concrete surround of a manhole cover, which caused major damage to his car.

"The monocoque of Carlos' car is ruined - as are the engine, battery and underbody," said Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur. And because the battery was in excess of the permitted quota, the Spaniard was penalised ten positions on the grid.

The team tried to obtain an exception, but the rule makers are obliged to adhere to the sporting regulations, which do not provide for exceptions in such special cases. Therefore, after hearing all the parties concerned, it was decided that the penalty must be imposed.

At least Sainz will be able to take part in the second practice session, as will Esteban Ocon, whose car was also badly damaged. Alex Albon's Williams car also suffered some damage, although the damage was limited.

The second practice session will now take place two and a half hours later than planned. The session will be extended from 60 to 90 minutes due to the shortened first practice.

1st practice, Las Vegas

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min

02. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec

03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352

04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488

05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238

11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344

12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913

15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time

19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time