Penalty for Carlos Sainz: No exception possible
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
For Carlos Sainz, the weekend in Las Vegas began with a major disappointment. The Ferrari star managed just four laps before falling victim to a broken concrete surround of a manhole cover, which caused major damage to his car.
"The monocoque of Carlos' car is ruined - as are the engine, battery and underbody," said Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur. And because the battery was in excess of the permitted quota, the Spaniard was penalised ten positions on the grid.
The team tried to obtain an exception, but the rule makers are obliged to adhere to the sporting regulations, which do not provide for exceptions in such special cases. Therefore, after hearing all the parties concerned, it was decided that the penalty must be imposed.
At least Sainz will be able to take part in the second practice session, as will Esteban Ocon, whose car was also badly damaged. Alex Albon's Williams car also suffered some damage, although the damage was limited.
The second practice session will now take place two and a half hours later than planned. The session will be extended from 60 to 90 minutes due to the shortened first practice.
1st practice, Las Vegas
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min
02. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec
03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352
04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488
05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588
07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238
11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344
12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913
15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time
17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time
18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time
19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time