2nd practice Las Vegas: Ferrari duo in the lead

The second free practice session in Las Vegas took place two and a half hours late and lasted 90 minutes instead of the usual 60. In the end, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc came out on top.

The fans in the grandstands were sent home shortly before the start of the second practice session because the stewards at the track had finished work. The second session was delayed by two and a half hours. The reason for this was the edge of a manhole cover, which had given way after just nine minutes in the first practice session when Carlos Sainz crashed over it. The session was cancelled and not restarted.

After Sainz's incident, the organisers checked the entire track and found that more than 30 covers had to be repaired. And that took quite a while. Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon, whose cars were badly damaged in the first practice session, had a stroke of luck. Both teams did a great job and prepared the cars of the two unlucky drivers in time for the second session.

The first drivers to take to the track were McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. It was a brief pleasure for the Briton, who headed for the pits at a crawl shortly afterwards. And his team-mate Oscar Piastri soon returned as well. McLaren CEO Zak Brown announced shortly afterwards that there was no problem with the cars and that they were working on the ground clearance.

Shortly afterwards, both were able to take part in the time chase again, which was in full swing. Carlos Sainz took the lead for a short time, but the Spaniard was ousted shortly afterwards by his team-mate Charles Leclerc with a time of 1:38.917 minutes. Several drivers slowed down, including Kevin Magnussen and Sergio Pérez. Lance Stroll spun in the 14th corner after 14 minutes, triggering a short yellow period, but was able to avoid a crash and continue.

After 19 minutes, champion Max Verstappen took the lead. The Red Bull Racing star covered the 6.201 km in 1:38.209 minutes - on the medium-hard tyre compound. After just under half an hour, he switched to the soft tyres and braked at the twelfth corner. Sainz followed up with a 1:36.984 min and took the lead. Sergio Pérez was also faster than his team-mate. Shortly afterwards, Leclerc slipped between Sainz and the Mexican, dropping Verstappen to fourth position.

Tricky 12th corner

After that, the order was Sainz ahead of Leclerc, Pérez, Verstappen, Alex Albon, Lewis Hamilton, Norris, Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen, Logan Sargeant, Esteban Ocon, Fernando Alonso, Nico Hülkenberg, Daniel Ricciardo, Lance Stroll, George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda, Pierre Gasly, Guanyu Zhou and Piastri. Leclerc did not let that sit on him and set a new benchmark with a 1:36.660 min.

Bottas also improved and took over fifth place from Albon. The Williams driver was relegated to eighth place by Alonso just moments later. Verstappen also improved, moving up to third position. Haas driver Hülkenberg, who unlike his team-mate Magnussen was driving the old car specification, braked in the twelfth corner, and five minutes later Gasly spun in the same place.

Shortly before the halfway point, Hamilton benefited from a slipstream provided by Magnussen and improved to second place. The seven-time world champion was only three tenths slower than front runner Leclerc. Albon was also fast a few minutes later, taking third place 28 thousandths of a second behind Leclerc's best time.

At the halfway point, the Monegasque was still leading the timesheets. Hamilton, Albon, Sainz, Russell, Verstappen, Pérez, Alonso, Zhou and Stroll followed in the other top 10 positions, with Gasly, Sargeant, Ocon, Norris, Bottas, Tsunoda, Magnussen, Ricciardo, Piastri and Hülkenberg behind them.

Gasly, Sargeant and Hülkenberg were cautioned for crossing the white line at the entrance to the pit lane. Albon made a big braking error in turn 14 and had to pit because his right front tyre was punctured after the mistake. Things went better for Alonso, who took the top spot with a time of 1:36.657 minutes.

Best time from Charles Leclerc

He did not have long to rejoice, as Sainz set a new fastest lap with a new set of soft tyres at 1:36.354 minutes just a few minutes before the end of the first hour. The Ferrari star's joy did not last long either, as Verstappen did the same and completed the 6.201 kilometres in 1:36.307 min. Leclerc also joined the time chase and was the first to break the 1:36 mark with 1:35.696 min.

Half an hour before the end of the session, Hülkenberg also stepped on the gas and made it into fourth place, but was soon relegated to sixth. Bottas was again fast and lined up in fourth place, while Russell spun in the fifth corner. Sargeant, on the other hand, was the next to make a mistake at the twelfth corner.

Alonso improved to second position, coming within a hundredth of Leclerc's best time. The Ferrari star from Monte Carlo responded and improved to 1:35.265 min. Alonso and Sainz were the next to brake at turn 12.

Fifteen minutes before the end of the second session, Leclerc was still the fastest on track. Behind him, Sainz, Alonso, Pérez, Bottas, Verstappen, Hülkenberg, Stroll, Hamilton and Albon occupied the other top 10 positions. Norris, Russell, Magnussen, Piastri, Gasly, Ocon, Tsunoda, Zhou, Ricciardo and Sargeant followed behind the fastest ten.

In the final 10 minutes, most of the drivers were no longer chasing times, with only Russell, Magnussen, Gasly and Zhou still on the soft tyres. Accordingly, there was little movement on the time monitor. Shortly before the end, the yellow flags came out again because Sargeant braked in the fifth corner. Verstappen suffered the same fate in the final minute. In the end, Leclerc was delighted to set the fastest FP2 time.

2nd practice, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:35.265 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.517 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.528

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.820

05. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.864

06. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.918

07th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.224

08 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.231

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.398

10th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.423

11th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1.599

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.625

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.652

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.722

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.869

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.976

17th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +2.147

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.391

19th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +2.415

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.875