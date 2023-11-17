Max Verstappen : "Already driven on better tracks"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Max Verstappen lapped the Las Vegas Strip Circuit a total of 41 times in the first two practice sessions. The Red Bull Racing star only managed four laps in the first practice session, which only lasted nine minutes due to problems with the concrete surround of the track's covers. He covered the 6.201 kilometres 37 times in the second session, which was extended to 90 minutes. In the end, he finished sixth on the timesheets.
With his personal best time of 1:36.183 minutes, he was 0.918 seconds slower than the fastest of the day, Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari. After the work was done, Verstappen explained: "The track felt very slippery. Of course, we didn't get to drive much in the first session, so it took a while to get some rubber on the track."
"In the end it got a bit better and we were able to complete our programme, which was probably the most important thing," added the Dutchman. The track wasn't much fun to ride on, as he admitted: "No, I didn't enjoy it and I've ridden on better tracks in my life. But I didn't expect anything different, I already said that on Wednesday. So it was nothing new for me, but I guess we just have to deal with it."
With regard to tyre behaviour, Verstappen also said: "The soft tyre is obviously good on one lap, but it was a bit more difficult on the long run, the soft compound struggles a bit more over the distance. But the medium tyre wasn't the best in the long run either, so we still have to look at that and find out how we can improve. We need to work on degradation in race trim, even though we are not doing badly in this respect compared to other teams. But I think we can still improve on that. In any case, the tyre choice for the race won't be easy."
2nd practice, Las Vegas
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:35.265 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.517 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.528
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.820
05. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.864
06. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.918
07th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.224
08 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.231
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.398
10th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.423
11th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1.599
12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.625
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.652
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.722
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.869
16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.976
17th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +2.147
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.391
19th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +2.415
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.875
1st practice, Las Vegas
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min
02nd Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec
03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352
04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488
05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588
07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238
11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344
12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913
15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time
17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time
18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time
19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time