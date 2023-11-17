Max Verstappen : "Already driven on better tracks"

Max Verstappen lapped the Las Vegas Strip Circuit a total of 41 times in the first two practice sessions. The Red Bull Racing star only managed four laps in the first practice session, which only lasted nine minutes due to problems with the concrete surround of the track's covers. He covered the 6.201 kilometres 37 times in the second session, which was extended to 90 minutes. In the end, he finished sixth on the timesheets.

With his personal best time of 1:36.183 minutes, he was 0.918 seconds slower than the fastest of the day, Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari. After the work was done, Verstappen explained: "The track felt very slippery. Of course, we didn't get to drive much in the first session, so it took a while to get some rubber on the track."

"In the end it got a bit better and we were able to complete our programme, which was probably the most important thing," added the Dutchman. The track wasn't much fun to ride on, as he admitted: "No, I didn't enjoy it and I've ridden on better tracks in my life. But I didn't expect anything different, I already said that on Wednesday. So it was nothing new for me, but I guess we just have to deal with it."

With regard to tyre behaviour, Verstappen also said: "The soft tyre is obviously good on one lap, but it was a bit more difficult on the long run, the soft compound struggles a bit more over the distance. But the medium tyre wasn't the best in the long run either, so we still have to look at that and find out how we can improve. We need to work on degradation in race trim, even though we are not doing badly in this respect compared to other teams. But I think we can still improve on that. In any case, the tyre choice for the race won't be easy."

2nd practice, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:35.265 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.517 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.528

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.820

05. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.864

06. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.918

07th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.224

08 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.231

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.398

10th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.423

11th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1.599

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.625

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.652

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.722

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.869

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.976

17th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +2.147

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.391

19th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +2.415

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.875

1st practice, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min

02nd Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec

03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352

04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488

05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238

11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344

12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913

15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time

19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time