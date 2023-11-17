Lewis Hamilton: "The track is incredibly fast"

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton was one of the hardest workers in the second practice session in Las Vegas and was ninth fastest in the end. The seven-time world champion enthused afterwards: "I had a lot of fun."

In contrast to Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton thinks the Las Vegas circuit is great. However, he didn't notice much of the impressive backdrop: "No, we're going a bit too fast for that," he explained after the session, in which he was one of the busiest with 42 laps completed and finished ninth on the timesheet.

The seven-time world champion had this to say about the track: "The track is incredibly fast and I had a lot of fun. I'm glad we were able to get out on track again. Of course, it's not great what happened in the first practice session. But they did a great job and fixed the problem. It was an interesting second session."

Hamilton thus addressed the reason why the first practice session was shortened to nine minutes. No sooner had the GP stars started their work than a cover came loose, causing serious damage to Carlos Sainz's Ferrari. The GP racers of Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Alex Albon (Williams) were also damaged. An inspection of the 6.201-kilometre track showed that more than 30 covers had to be repaired, which is why the start of the session, which was extended to 90 minutes, was delayed by two and a half hours.

Hamilton was not deterred by this, he completed his training programme and explained with regard to his Mercedes: "The car is okay, not too bad. I think when we were all out on the same tyres, we weren't too far off the pace. Obviously everyone was struggling with graining tyres and we were running out of sets. But we're all in the same boat."

And the 103-time GP winner emphasised: "I think it was a mixture of the temperatures and the asphalt surface. But we are also travelling with little downforce, so you slide around a lot in the slower corners and also in the high-speed corners."

"The track is definitely a challenge and there are not many overtaking opportunities due to the low grip level," continued Hamilton. "Position will therefore be crucial in qualifying and, of course, tyre degradation."

Finally, the Mercedes star emphasised: "But I've had a great time so far. Everyone complains about jet lag, but I'm doing great. I watched a film during the long break between the two sessions and I feel great."

2nd practice, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:35.265 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.517 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.528

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.820

05. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.864

06. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.918

07th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.224

08 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.231

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.398

10th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.423

11th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1.599

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.625

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.652

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.722

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.869

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.976

17th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +2.147

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.391

19th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +2.415

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.875

1st practice, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min

02nd Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec

03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352

04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488

05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238

11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344

12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913

15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time

19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time