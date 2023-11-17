Nico Hülkenberg (7th): "Didn't feel bad"

It took a while for Nico Hülkenberg to get up to speed on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. In the end, however, the Haas driver was delighted with the seventh-fastest lap time. He was satisfied with that.

The start of the Las Vegas weekend will live long in the memory of the teams and drivers, and for unexpected reasons: In the first free practice session, valve covers on the street circuit caused an early end. Because the concrete surrounds came loose, three cars suffered damage, some of it considerable.

Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon had to go out with a new chassis in the much-delayed second practice session, which was extended to 90 minutes, and Alex Albon's Williams also had to be worked on before the final session. Hülkenberg, on the other hand, who decided to go out without the US team's major Austin update, was lucky and his car remained intact.

The German completed a few slow laps in the second session before really stepping on the gas. In the end, he was able to celebrate the seventh-fastest lap time. Afterwards, he explained: "It was obviously an interesting day under unique circumstances for everyone involved. I think the start of the second practice session at 2.30 a.m. will be a record that will stand for a long time."

"We'll have to see what we can do with our set-up overnight, but the car didn't feel bad, at least on one fast lap," added the 36-year-old. Team Principal Günther Steiner said: "It wasn't a perfect start to the weekend, but I think it was the right decision to wait and repair the track to be able to contest the second practice session."

"Even though we are all tired, we had enough energy to get through the extended second session and I think that will certainly help us in the third practice. We were pretty well prepared when we went out and now we have to continue our work and prepare the cars for qualifying and the race," added the South Tyrolean.

2nd practice, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:35.265 min

02. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.517 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.528

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.820

05. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.864

06. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.918

07th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.224

08 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.231

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.398

10th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.423

11th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1.599

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.625

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.652

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.722

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.869

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.976

17th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +2.147

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.391

19th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +2.415

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.875

1st practice, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min

02nd Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec

03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352

04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488

05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238

11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344

12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913

15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time

19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time