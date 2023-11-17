Nico Hülkenberg (7th): "Didn't feel bad"
The start of the Las Vegas weekend will live long in the memory of the teams and drivers, and for unexpected reasons: In the first free practice session, valve covers on the street circuit caused an early end. Because the concrete surrounds came loose, three cars suffered damage, some of it considerable.
Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon had to go out with a new chassis in the much-delayed second practice session, which was extended to 90 minutes, and Alex Albon's Williams also had to be worked on before the final session. Hülkenberg, on the other hand, who decided to go out without the US team's major Austin update, was lucky and his car remained intact.
The German completed a few slow laps in the second session before really stepping on the gas. In the end, he was able to celebrate the seventh-fastest lap time. Afterwards, he explained: "It was obviously an interesting day under unique circumstances for everyone involved. I think the start of the second practice session at 2.30 a.m. will be a record that will stand for a long time."
"We'll have to see what we can do with our set-up overnight, but the car didn't feel bad, at least on one fast lap," added the 36-year-old. Team Principal Günther Steiner said: "It wasn't a perfect start to the weekend, but I think it was the right decision to wait and repair the track to be able to contest the second practice session."
"Even though we are all tired, we had enough energy to get through the extended second session and I think that will certainly help us in the third practice. We were pretty well prepared when we went out and now we have to continue our work and prepare the cars for qualifying and the race," added the South Tyrolean.
2nd practice, Las Vegas
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:35.265 min
02. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.517 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.528
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.820
05. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.864
06. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.918
07th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.224
08 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.231
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.398
10th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.423
11th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1.599
12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.625
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.652
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.722
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.869
16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.976
17th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +2.147
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.391
19th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +2.415
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.875
1st practice, Las Vegas
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min
02nd Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec
03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352
04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488
05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588
07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238
11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344
12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913
15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time
17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time
18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time
19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time