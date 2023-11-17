Sergio Pérez: "We'll be at the front until the race"

Sergio Pérez was the faster of the two Red Bull Racing drivers in the second practice session in Las Vegas. The Mexican set the fourth fastest lap and gave a positive assessment afterwards.

The Formula 1 drivers and their teams experienced an unusual start to the Las Vegas race weekend. After a brilliant opening show and many media appointments, the GP stars were finally allowed to head out for the first free practice session on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. But the pleasure was short-lived.

Because the cover of a valve came loose on the track and caused major damage to Carlos Sainz's GP car, the session was cancelled after just nine minutes. What followed was an hour-long break during which the organisers inspected the track and had the surrounds of more than 30 covers reinforced.

After a delay of two and a half hours, the GP stars were finally allowed to set off and complete their laps on the street circuit for 90 minutes instead of 60. They did so in front of empty stands, as the labour laws did not allow the trackside staff to be on duty for so long.

Sergio Pérez expressed his regret after the second practice session, which he finished fourth fastest, 0.820 seconds behind Charles Leclerc's best time: "I'm very sorry for the fans that it went like this." And he emphasised: "But I am sure that we will now have a great race weekend and a great race."

The Mexican, who was the faster of the two Red Bull Racing stars this time, said of the track: "It's not an easy track, it doesn't offer much grip and I hope that will improve over the course of the weekend. But the nature of the tarmac makes working at the wheel quite tricky."

Speaking about his own performance, Pérez said: "I was able to make good progress, which was very important. I'm very happy with that. We'll see if we can fight for top positions. But Ferrari looks very strong, not just in terms of pace. Even if you look at the onboard footage of them, you can see that they are doing well. But I'm convinced that we'll be at the front until the race."

2nd practice, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:35.265 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.517 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.528

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.820

05. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.864

06. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.918

07th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.224

08 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.231

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.398

10th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.423

11th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1.599

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.625

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.652

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.722

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.869

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.976

17th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +2.147

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.391

19th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +2.415

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.875

1st practice, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min

02nd Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec

03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352

04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488

05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238

11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344

12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913

15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time

19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time