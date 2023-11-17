Sergio Pérez: "We'll be at the front until the race"
The Formula 1 drivers and their teams experienced an unusual start to the Las Vegas race weekend. After a brilliant opening show and many media appointments, the GP stars were finally allowed to head out for the first free practice session on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. But the pleasure was short-lived.
Because the cover of a valve came loose on the track and caused major damage to Carlos Sainz's GP car, the session was cancelled after just nine minutes. What followed was an hour-long break during which the organisers inspected the track and had the surrounds of more than 30 covers reinforced.
After a delay of two and a half hours, the GP stars were finally allowed to set off and complete their laps on the street circuit for 90 minutes instead of 60. They did so in front of empty stands, as the labour laws did not allow the trackside staff to be on duty for so long.
Sergio Pérez expressed his regret after the second practice session, which he finished fourth fastest, 0.820 seconds behind Charles Leclerc's best time: "I'm very sorry for the fans that it went like this." And he emphasised: "But I am sure that we will now have a great race weekend and a great race."
The Mexican, who was the faster of the two Red Bull Racing stars this time, said of the track: "It's not an easy track, it doesn't offer much grip and I hope that will improve over the course of the weekend. But the nature of the tarmac makes working at the wheel quite tricky."
Speaking about his own performance, Pérez said: "I was able to make good progress, which was very important. I'm very happy with that. We'll see if we can fight for top positions. But Ferrari looks very strong, not just in terms of pace. Even if you look at the onboard footage of them, you can see that they are doing well. But I'm convinced that we'll be at the front until the race."
2nd practice, Las Vegas
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:35.265 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.517 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.528
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.820
05. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.864
06. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.918
07th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.224
08 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.231
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.398
10th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.423
11th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1.599
12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.625
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.652
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.722
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.869
16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.976
17th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +2.147
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.391
19th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +2.415
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.875
1st practice, Las Vegas
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min
02nd Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec
03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352
04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488
05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588
07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238
11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344
12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913
15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time
17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time
18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time
19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time