Charles Leclerc (1st): "Good qualifying pace"
The first free practice in Las Vegas lasted just nine minutes before the session was cancelled because the concrete frame of a valve cover had given way and caused major damage to Carlos Sainz's Ferrari. The subsequent inspection of the track revealed that more than 30 covers had to be repaired.
The forced break before the second practice session, which started two and a half hours late, was correspondingly long. To allow the drivers and teams to familiarise themselves with the new street circuit, the session was extended from 60 to 90 minutes. After an hour and a half, it was clear that Charles Leclerc had set the fastest time.
The Ferrari star said: "I like the track, it's fun, I like street circuits in general and this one is also great." And he explained: "It was a somewhat unusual day. As the first practice session was cancelled after just four laps, we weren't able to cover many kilometres. That's why we did our best to make up for it in the second session, as we had 90 minutes and four tyre compounds at our disposal."
"The session was productive, we were able to complete a good number of laps and I really enjoyed driving on this track," said the Monegasque. At the same time, however, he also explained: "It's difficult to say where we stand in race trim, but we showed a good pace with a view to qualifying."
Nevertheless, the Scuderia from Maranello must step up its game, Leclerc demanded, and admitted with a view to the race: "Red Bull Racing will probably be a little too strong again in the race, because Max Verstappen made a very good impression in race trim. But I think we should be up front in qualifying, as always."
2nd practice, Las Vegas
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:35.265 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.517 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.528
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.820
05. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.864
06. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.918
07th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.224
08 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.231
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.398
10th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.423
11th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1.599
12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.625
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.652
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.722
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.869
16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.976
17th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +2.147
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.391
19th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +2.415
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.875
1st practice, Las Vegas
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min
02nd Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec
03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352
04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488
05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588
07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238
11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344
12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913
15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time
17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time
18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time
19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time