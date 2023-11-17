Charles Leclerc (1st): "Good qualifying pace"

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc ended the long night in Las Vegas as the fastest in the second practice session. Nevertheless, the Monegasque is certain that Red Bull Racing will be unbeatable in the race.

The first free practice in Las Vegas lasted just nine minutes before the session was cancelled because the concrete frame of a valve cover had given way and caused major damage to Carlos Sainz's Ferrari. The subsequent inspection of the track revealed that more than 30 covers had to be repaired.

The forced break before the second practice session, which started two and a half hours late, was correspondingly long. To allow the drivers and teams to familiarise themselves with the new street circuit, the session was extended from 60 to 90 minutes. After an hour and a half, it was clear that Charles Leclerc had set the fastest time.

The Ferrari star said: "I like the track, it's fun, I like street circuits in general and this one is also great." And he explained: "It was a somewhat unusual day. As the first practice session was cancelled after just four laps, we weren't able to cover many kilometres. That's why we did our best to make up for it in the second session, as we had 90 minutes and four tyre compounds at our disposal."

"The session was productive, we were able to complete a good number of laps and I really enjoyed driving on this track," said the Monegasque. At the same time, however, he also explained: "It's difficult to say where we stand in race trim, but we showed a good pace with a view to qualifying."

Nevertheless, the Scuderia from Maranello must step up its game, Leclerc demanded, and admitted with a view to the race: "Red Bull Racing will probably be a little too strong again in the race, because Max Verstappen made a very good impression in race trim. But I think we should be up front in qualifying, as always."

2nd practice, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:35.265 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.517 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.528

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.820

05. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.864

06. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.918

07th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.224

08 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.231

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.398

10th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.423

11th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1.599

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.625

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.652

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.722

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.869

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.976

17th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +2.147

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.391

19th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +2.415

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.875

1st practice, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min

02nd Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec

03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352

04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488

05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238

11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344

12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913

15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time

19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time