Fernando Alonso (3rd): "We have to improve"
Fernando Alonso was just over half a second off Charles Leclerc's best time after the second practice session in Las Vegas. With a lap time of 1:35.793 minutes, the Aston Martin hopeful finished third behind the Ferrari star and his team-mate Carlos Sainz. Afterwards, he said of the street circuit: "This is a really interesting track with lots of different corners and long straights."
"At night the tyres lose a bit of temperature so it's interesting going into the hard braking zones because you never know how much grip you're going to have. That could make for an entertaining race, also because there are a few overtaking opportunities," said the two-time champion from Spain.
"It could be exciting in the race if we have a safety car, because then the tyre temperatures drop. But it's the same for everyone and we should be well prepared," added the 32-time GP winner.
And Alonso summarised: "We had a good first day, but we still have to work on a few things and improve, just like everyone else. Let's see when we get the full potential out of the car tomorrow. There are certainly still a few tenths to be gained - but that also applies to everyone. I think it will be very close in qualifying and in the race, we saw today that ten cars are within two tenths of each other. That's why we have to optimise everything."
2nd practice, Las Vegas
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:35.265 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.517 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.528
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.820
05. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.864
06. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.918
07th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.224
08 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.231
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.398
10th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.423
11th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1.599
12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.625
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.652
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.722
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.869
16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.976
17th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +2.147
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.391
19th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +2.415
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.875
1st practice, Las Vegas
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min
02nd Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec
03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352
04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488
05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588
07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238
11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344
12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913
15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time
17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time
18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time
19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time