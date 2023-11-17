Fernando Alonso (3rd): "We have to improve"

Fernando Alonso finished the second practice session on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit with the third fastest lap. Nevertheless, he remains cautious as he expects a close fight in qualifying and the race.

Fernando Alonso was just over half a second off Charles Leclerc's best time after the second practice session in Las Vegas. With a lap time of 1:35.793 minutes, the Aston Martin hopeful finished third behind the Ferrari star and his team-mate Carlos Sainz. Afterwards, he said of the street circuit: "This is a really interesting track with lots of different corners and long straights."

"At night the tyres lose a bit of temperature so it's interesting going into the hard braking zones because you never know how much grip you're going to have. That could make for an entertaining race, also because there are a few overtaking opportunities," said the two-time champion from Spain.

"It could be exciting in the race if we have a safety car, because then the tyre temperatures drop. But it's the same for everyone and we should be well prepared," added the 32-time GP winner.

And Alonso summarised: "We had a good first day, but we still have to work on a few things and improve, just like everyone else. Let's see when we get the full potential out of the car tomorrow. There are certainly still a few tenths to be gained - but that also applies to everyone. I think it will be very close in qualifying and in the race, we saw today that ten cars are within two tenths of each other. That's why we have to optimise everything."

2nd practice, Las Vegas

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:35.265 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.517 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.528

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.820

05. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.864

06. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.918

07th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.224

08 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.231

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.398

10th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.423

11th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1.599

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.625

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.652

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.722

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.869

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.976

17th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +2.147

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.391

19th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +2.415

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.875

