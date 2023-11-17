Carlos Sainz: No understanding for penalty transfer

Carlos Sainz was the unlucky one at the start of the race weekend in Las Vegas. The Ferrari star was handed a ten-place grid penalty through no fault of his own and spoke plainly afterwards.

The disappointment was written all over Carlos Sainz's face as he faced the TV cameras after the second practice session. Although the Spaniard had finished the session as second fastest, he will have to tackle the race with a painful mortgage: Sainz received a ten-place grid penalty for the second-to-last WRC race of the year.

He was handed this penalty because the team had to rebuild the car after the first practice session after a water valve cover came loose and caused major damage to the Spaniard's car. Although it was not Sainz's fault, he was penalised and the Ferrari driver naturally had little sympathy for this.

Sainz reported: "I'm fine, even though I felt a pretty heavy blow. Unfortunately, the chassis, the drive unit, the battery and even my seat were damaged in the incident in the first practice session. The team had to perform a heroic act and put a completely new car on the wheels for the second session, and they did it."

"The car felt good and you can see that we are comparatively competitive. The track layout suits our car a little better than the tracks we were last out on. We also had no trouble getting the tyres up to operating temperature on one lap," summarised the current sixth-placed driver in the world championship.

And Sainz sighed: "I was very optimistic, but unfortunately the team informed me after the session that I had been handed a ten-place grid penalty for something that neither I nor the team were responsible for. That completely changed my mind about the rest of the weekend. Of course I'm disappointed and you won't see me very happy this weekend."

There would certainly be opportunities in the race, Sainz conceded. "But at the moment I'm just too disappointed to talk about the future. For me, what happened is clear proof that this sport can still be improved in many ways. In my opinion, it's clear that force majeure was involved, but there are always people who make situations like this worse for you, and this time I have to pay the price."

2nd practice, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:35.265 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.517 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.528

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.820

05. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.864

06. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.918

07th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.224

08 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.231

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.398

10th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.423

11th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1.599

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.625

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.652

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.722

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.869

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.976

17th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +2.147

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.391

19th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +2.415

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.875

1st practice, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min

02nd Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec

03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352

04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488

05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238

11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344

12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913

15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time

19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time