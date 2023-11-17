Carlos Sainz: No understanding for penalty transfer
The disappointment was written all over Carlos Sainz's face as he faced the TV cameras after the second practice session. Although the Spaniard had finished the session as second fastest, he will have to tackle the race with a painful mortgage: Sainz received a ten-place grid penalty for the second-to-last WRC race of the year.
He was handed this penalty because the team had to rebuild the car after the first practice session after a water valve cover came loose and caused major damage to the Spaniard's car. Although it was not Sainz's fault, he was penalised and the Ferrari driver naturally had little sympathy for this.
Sainz reported: "I'm fine, even though I felt a pretty heavy blow. Unfortunately, the chassis, the drive unit, the battery and even my seat were damaged in the incident in the first practice session. The team had to perform a heroic act and put a completely new car on the wheels for the second session, and they did it."
"The car felt good and you can see that we are comparatively competitive. The track layout suits our car a little better than the tracks we were last out on. We also had no trouble getting the tyres up to operating temperature on one lap," summarised the current sixth-placed driver in the world championship.
And Sainz sighed: "I was very optimistic, but unfortunately the team informed me after the session that I had been handed a ten-place grid penalty for something that neither I nor the team were responsible for. That completely changed my mind about the rest of the weekend. Of course I'm disappointed and you won't see me very happy this weekend."
There would certainly be opportunities in the race, Sainz conceded. "But at the moment I'm just too disappointed to talk about the future. For me, what happened is clear proof that this sport can still be improved in many ways. In my opinion, it's clear that force majeure was involved, but there are always people who make situations like this worse for you, and this time I have to pay the price."
2nd practice, Las Vegas
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:35.265 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.517 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.528
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.820
05. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.864
06. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.918
07th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.224
08 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.231
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.398
10th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.423
11th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1.599
12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.625
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.652
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.722
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.869
16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.976
17th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +2.147
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.391
19th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +2.415
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.875
1st practice, Las Vegas
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min
02nd Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec
03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352
04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488
05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588
07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238
11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344
12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913
15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time
17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time
18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time
19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time