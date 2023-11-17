Las Vegas GP on television: Great series from Verstappen

The clocks run differently in Las Vegas: qualifying starts at midnight local time between Friday and Saturday, which is Saturday morning at 9.00 am in Europe. A difficult task awaits the drivers.

It's a topsy-turvy world: just a fortnight ago in Brazil, the drivers were complaining that the soft tyres were struggling to get through a qualifying lap. Now in Las Vegas, the GP aces have to worry about how to get the tyres halfway up to temperature in the clammy night.

At this point, we would like to remind you who has secured the best grid position for the 2023 season so far. An asterisk indicates who turned it into a win.

Bahrain: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing *

Saudi Arabia: Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing *

Australia: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing *

Azerbaijan: Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

Miami: Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing

Monaco: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing *

Spain: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing *

Canada: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing *

Austria: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing *

Great Britain: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing * Hungary: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Red Bull Racing

Hungary: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Belgium: Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

Netherlands: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing *

Italy: Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari

Singapore: Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari

Japan: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing *

Qatar: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing *

USA (Austin): Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

Mexico: Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

Sao Paulo: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing *

Astonishing: Every time Max Verstappen has taken pole, he has gone on to win the race!



We will keep you up to date on how all the action unfolds with our live ticker from 8.30 on Saturday morning, but of course we have also summarised the most important broadcasts from Sky, ServusTV and SRF for you here.





Las Vegas GP on TV

Saturday, 18 November

05.15: Sky Sport F1 - coverage of third free practice begins

05.15: ServusTV - Start of coverage of third free practice

05.30 hrs: Third free practice

07.00: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... Franz Tost

07.45 a.m.: Sky Sport F1 - Race 1981 in Las Vegas

08.30: Sky Sport F1 - Start of qualifying coverage

08.30 a.m.: ServusTV - Start of qualifying coverage

08.35 hrs: SRF 2 - Start of qualifying coverage

09.00 am: Qualifying

10.00 a.m.: ServusTV - Qualifying analysis

10.30 am: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying press conference

11.00 am: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay

12.30 pm: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... Franz Tost

13.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Brazil 2023

13.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay

15.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay

17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying press conference replay

20.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay

21.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Brazil 2023

21.45: Sky Sport F1 - Chasing the Dream

22.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay



Sunday, 19 November

05.00: ServusTV - Countdown to the race

05.30 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix

06.10 hrs: SRF 2 - Pre-race reports

06.55 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage

06.55 hrs: SRF 2 - Start of Grand Prix coverage

07.00 hrs: ServusTV - Start of Grand Prix coverage

07.00 hrs: Las Vegas Grand Prix (50 laps)

08.40 hrs: ServusTV - Grand Prix analysis

08.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and interviews

09.10 hrs: ORF 1 - Grand Prix replay

09.30: Sky Sport F1 - Press conference race

10.00 am: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook

10.30 am: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Mexico 2023

10.40 am: ORF 1 - Motorhome

10.45 am: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Brazil 2023

11.00 am: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay

12.35 pm: ServusTV - Highlights Grand Prix

13.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook

13.30: Sky Sport F1 - Grand Prix preview replay

14.55: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage replay

15.00: Las Vegas Grand Prix (50 laps) replay

16.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and interviews

17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race press conference

18.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook

20.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay

22.30: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook

23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay





