Las Vegas GP on television: Great series from Verstappen
It's a topsy-turvy world: just a fortnight ago in Brazil, the drivers were complaining that the soft tyres were struggling to get through a qualifying lap. Now in Las Vegas, the GP aces have to worry about how to get the tyres halfway up to temperature in the clammy night.
At this point, we would like to remind you who has secured the best grid position for the 2023 season so far. An asterisk indicates who turned it into a win.
Bahrain: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing *
Saudi Arabia: Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing *
Australia: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing *
Azerbaijan: Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
Miami: Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing
Monaco: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing *
Spain: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing *
Canada: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing *
Austria: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing *
Great Britain: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing * Hungary: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Red Bull Racing
Hungary: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Belgium: Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
Netherlands: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing *
Italy: Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari
Singapore: Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari
Japan: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing *
Qatar: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing *
USA (Austin): Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
Mexico: Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
Sao Paulo: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing *
Astonishing: Every time Max Verstappen has taken pole, he has gone on to win the race!
We will keep you up to date on how all the action unfolds with our live ticker from 8.30 on Saturday morning, but of course we have also summarised the most important broadcasts from Sky, ServusTV and SRF for you here.
Las Vegas GP on TV
Saturday, 18 November
05.15: Sky Sport F1 - coverage of third free practice begins
05.15: ServusTV - Start of coverage of third free practice
05.30 hrs: Third free practice
07.00: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... Franz Tost
07.45 a.m.: Sky Sport F1 - Race 1981 in Las Vegas
08.30: Sky Sport F1 - Start of qualifying coverage
08.30 a.m.: ServusTV - Start of qualifying coverage
08.35 hrs: SRF 2 - Start of qualifying coverage
09.00 am: Qualifying
10.00 a.m.: ServusTV - Qualifying analysis
10.30 am: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying press conference
11.00 am: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
12.30 pm: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... Franz Tost
13.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Brazil 2023
13.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
15.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying press conference replay
20.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
21.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Brazil 2023
21.45: Sky Sport F1 - Chasing the Dream
22.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
Sunday, 19 November
05.00: ServusTV - Countdown to the race
05.30 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix
06.10 hrs: SRF 2 - Pre-race reports
06.55 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage
06.55 hrs: SRF 2 - Start of Grand Prix coverage
07.00 hrs: ServusTV - Start of Grand Prix coverage
07.00 hrs: Las Vegas Grand Prix (50 laps)
08.40 hrs: ServusTV - Grand Prix analysis
08.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and interviews
09.10 hrs: ORF 1 - Grand Prix replay
09.30: Sky Sport F1 - Press conference race
10.00 am: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
10.30 am: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Mexico 2023
10.40 am: ORF 1 - Motorhome
10.45 am: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Brazil 2023
11.00 am: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay
12.35 pm: ServusTV - Highlights Grand Prix
13.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
13.30: Sky Sport F1 - Grand Prix preview replay
14.55: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage replay
15.00: Las Vegas Grand Prix (50 laps) replay
16.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and interviews
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race press conference
18.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
20.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay
22.30: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay