Fred Vasseur (Ferrari) on the Las Vegas scandal: Bitter

What happens in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas - as the saying goes about the city that never sleeps. This does not apply to Ferrari. Because what happens to Carlos Sainz in Las Vegas has repercussions beyond the street GP.

In the first practice session, the Spaniard drove over a broken casing of a drain pipe: chassis, engine, underbody, battery, all gone. Practice had to be cancelled after less than ten minutes, and it was only hours later, after dozens of other damaged drainpipes had been repaired, that the race could continue deep into the Vegas night.

Esteban Ocon's car had also been damaged - so Alpine also had to change the chassis.

As if that wasn't annoying enough, Ferrari then got some bad news: Due to the need to build a new car and replace the engine, Ferrari receives a penalty because the fresh battery exceeds the quota allowed per season.

As a result, Sainz dropped ten places on the grid.



Ferrari argued with the rule makers that this was a case of force majeure, but the FIA stewards took a different view: that may be true, but rules are rules.



This caused a second storm of indignation on social media: not only were fans upset that they were given too little too late, they also thought that the penalty for the two-time GP winner Sainz was unfair - after all, it wasn't his fault if the track wasn't in the best condition. Not to mention the costs for Ferrari.



Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur is really upset: "It doesn't feel right, because we didn't do anything wrong and yet we are being penalised. We are paying a heavy price. And this is a bitter setback for us, because we are still in a battle with Mercedes for second place in the championship. When one of your drivers has to drop ten places, it's bitter."



"It's very annoying, but now we have to concentrate fully on our task. We have a fast car here, we have to convert that into a good result in qualifying and then into a strong race."



Clever rules experts among the GP fans have remembered: So Ferrari and Alpine switched chassis, but wait a minute - don't we have a rule that says you can't run two monocoques on the same day?



Vasseur smiles: "That's another joke. Yes, there is such a rule. But then they told us - we're already past midnight, so this is de facto the next day."



The Ferrari team installed a different engine and a different gearbox in a reserve chassis. All in record time. Vasseur: "They did the job in two and a half hours. We don't keep records of the fastest work of this kind, but that was a record. A great job by our team."





2nd practice, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:35.265 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.517 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.528

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.820

05. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.864

06. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.918

07th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.224

08 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.231

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.398

10th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.423

11th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1.599

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.625

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.652

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.722

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.869

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.976

17th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +2.147

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.391

19th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +2.415

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.875





1st practice, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min

02nd Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec

03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352

04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488

05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238

11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344

12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913

15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time

19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time