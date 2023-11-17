Las Vegas: Why were fans chased out of grandstands?
Crazy Las Vegas: The first practice session for the street GP on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit was over after less than ten minutes - cancelled after Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) damaged their cars on a broken exhaust casing.
As it was unclear for hours whether it would be possible to race again, thousands of spectators left the circuit. A core of spectators persevered, but when the race actually resumed around two and a half hours later (2.30 a.m. local time), the grandstands were empty - the fans had been sent home by the police!
Certainly, the organisers could not have expected a mishap like the defective drain covers. Because the schedule was disrupted as a result, the Americans were now faced with the problem of hundreds of security staff running out of shifts. The organisers posted the statement that "all fan areas are closed from 1.30am for logistical reasons".
The organisers were also faced with the problem that the city of Las Vegas had been assured that the track would be opened gradually to the public from 2.00 am and completely to normal road traffic from 4.00 am. This was no longer possible due to the postponed training session.
There were heated discussions in the grandstands between the police, who were responsible for clearing the grandstands, and some spectators.
Long faces, angry words, disappointment, anger.
Numerous fans had only been able to afford a ticket for the first day of training due to the high ticket prices, many of them travelled alone for this Thursday - and got to see nothing after ten minutes! Travelling, ticket, overnight stay, more or less for nothing.
The most prestigious GP weekend of the year for Formula 1 and then a ghost training session in front of empty stands, just like in Corona times. What an embarrassment!
One visitor put it in a nutshell for his colleagues at Sky: "Ridiculous. Why do they keep us waiting so long, give us hope that things might somehow continue here and then send us home? What a night!"
2nd practice, Las Vegas
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:35.265 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.517 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.528
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.820
05. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.864
06. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.918
07th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.224
08 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.231
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.398
10th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.423
11th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1.599
12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.625
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.652
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.722
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.869
16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.976
17th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +2.147
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.391
19th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +2.415
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.875
1st practice, Las Vegas
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min
02nd Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec
03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352
04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488
05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588
07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238
11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344
12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913
15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time
17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time
18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time
19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time