Las Vegas: Why were fans chased out of grandstands?

The second free practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix not only took place hours late, but also without spectators. The police chased the fans away from the grandstands. Why was that?

Crazy Las Vegas: The first practice session for the street GP on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit was over after less than ten minutes - cancelled after Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) damaged their cars on a broken exhaust casing.

As it was unclear for hours whether it would be possible to race again, thousands of spectators left the circuit. A core of spectators persevered, but when the race actually resumed around two and a half hours later (2.30 a.m. local time), the grandstands were empty - the fans had been sent home by the police!

Certainly, the organisers could not have expected a mishap like the defective drain covers. Because the schedule was disrupted as a result, the Americans were now faced with the problem of hundreds of security staff running out of shifts. The organisers posted the statement that "all fan areas are closed from 1.30am for logistical reasons".

The organisers were also faced with the problem that the city of Las Vegas had been assured that the track would be opened gradually to the public from 2.00 am and completely to normal road traffic from 4.00 am. This was no longer possible due to the postponed training session.



There were heated discussions in the grandstands between the police, who were responsible for clearing the grandstands, and some spectators.



Long faces, angry words, disappointment, anger.



Numerous fans had only been able to afford a ticket for the first day of training due to the high ticket prices, many of them travelled alone for this Thursday - and got to see nothing after ten minutes! Travelling, ticket, overnight stay, more or less for nothing.



The most prestigious GP weekend of the year for Formula 1 and then a ghost training session in front of empty stands, just like in Corona times. What an embarrassment!



One visitor put it in a nutshell for his colleagues at Sky: "Ridiculous. Why do they keep us waiting so long, give us hope that things might somehow continue here and then send us home? What a night!"





2nd practice, Las Vegas

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:35.265 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.517 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.528

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.820

05. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.864

06. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.918

07th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.224

08 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.231

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.398

10th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.423

11th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1.599

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.625

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.652

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.722

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.869

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.976

17th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +2.147

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.391

19th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +2.415

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.875





1st practice, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min

02nd Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec

03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352

04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488

05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238

11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344

12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913

15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time

19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time