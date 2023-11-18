3rd practice Las Vegas: Russell in front, crash by Albon

Nobody can sugarcoat it: The first day of practice on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit was a false start to the weekend. Two broken cars (Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, Alpine of Esteban Ocon) due to damaged sheathing of water drains, first practice cancelled, hours of waiting, spectators chased from the grandstands, finally a practice session at 2.30 am - in front of empty stands. There was neither glitz nor glamour.

On Saturday, everything should be better: with plenty of action for the spectators who have bought sinfully expensive tickets in the city of sin (Sin City). 900 euros for basic entry, without the right to a seat, that's steep.

The race started here in Las Vegas at 9.30pm on Friday evening (6.30am on Saturday morning in Europe), with an air temperature of 17 degrees and the track 19 degrees. So not quite as cold as feared before the weekend.

Formula 1 champion Jenson Button points out: "The bigger problem for me than keeping the tyres at the right temperature is keeping the heat in the brakes. At the end of the long straights on the strip, you need a lot of confidence to step fully on the brake pedal."



Ferrari immediately set the pace again: Leclerc ahead of Sainz, initially on medium-hard Pirelli tyres, lap times more than four seconds slower than on Friday, as the track had picked up dirt again after opening to road traffic. The cars left long plumes of dust behind them off the racing line.



Fun fact: Before the weekend, the drivers were concerned that the glowing sphere "The Sphere" could irritate them while driving. They were then reassured that the colours baloo, red or yellow would not be displayed during training or the race. Now it turns out - they don't even notice the largest LED surface in the world. Much ado about nothing.



After a quarter of an hour, we didn't even have half the riders on the track. The other half were waiting for their opponents to clean the track, please, with the most efficient hoovers in the world, called Formula 1 flying cars.



Haas driver Kevin Magnussen slid off the track briefly in turn 5, but only his pride was injured. Before that, the Dane had a little private duel with Charles Leclerc. The FIA decided: not worthy of an investigation.



After 20 minutes, all the cars were finally on the track, with the exception of Daniel Ricciardo, who was briefly off the track after braking, the Australian in the AlphaTauri racing car that is affectionately known in the paddock as the zebra because of its new design.



Verstappen's first fast lap: 0.264 seconds slower than leader Leclerc. There was still plenty of room for improvement. Max's team-mate Sergio Pérez also showed this after just under half an hour - new best time, three quarters of a second ahead of Leclerc.



Max Verstappen's response: new best time, 1:34.653 min, half a second ahead of the Mexican, then the astonishing Alex Albon in the Williams. But the track got faster with every lap. Mercedes were in 19th and 20th place at this point - busy with endurance runs.



The picture is still difficult to assess due to the completely different schedules of the teams with the different tyre types and fuel loads.



Mercedes on soft tyres 20 minutes before the end. Hamilton moved up to 6th place, Russell did even better - third. Impressive in a slow-motion study of Russell: how much carbon fibre dust billows out of the brakes when he decelerates hard at the end of the strip. Jenson Button: "How he's going to survive a race like that is a mystery to me."



Fernando Alonso's exclamation mark a quarter of an hour before the end: third fastest behind Verstappen and Pérez for the Spanish Aston Martin driver.



George Russell then took the lead, 68 thousandths of a second ahead of Verstappen. Alex Albon moved up to third place behind Russell and Verstappen, but ahead of Alonso and Pérez.



A new attempt by Verstappen fizzled out in a slip, but without damaging his car. Apparently Max was distracted by Ricciardo, who had slipped earlier. The track is still developing rapidly.



Ten minutes before the end, Oscar Piastri in the McLaren sets a new best time, while Logan Sargeant shone further back with the third-best time. Lewis Hamilton was only seventh, while Russell took the lead back from the Australian Piastri.



Six minutes before the end: a stray wheel on the track! It came from Alex Albon's Williams, which hit the left side, causing the suspension to come off and the left rear wheel to come off.







3rd practice, Las Vegas

01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.093 min

02. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.398

03. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.552

04 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.560

05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.613

06. Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.695

07 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.695

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.760

09. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.815

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.974

11th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.996

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.019

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.160

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.204

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.788

16th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +1.815

17th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.846

18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.994

19th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +2.392

20th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +3.685





2nd practice, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:35.265 min

02. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.517 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.528

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.820

05. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.864

06. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.918

07th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.224

08 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.231

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.398

10th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.423

11th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1.599

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.625

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.652

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.722

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.869

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.976

17th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +2.147

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.391

19th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +2.415

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.875





1st practice, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min

02nd Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec

03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352

04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488

05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238

11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344

12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913

15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time

19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time