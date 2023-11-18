Daniel Ricciardo on the Las Vegas disaster: "Insufficient"
When the media company Liberty Media took over Formula 1 six years ago, GP winner Daniel Ricciardo was asked what to expect from the new rights holders from America. Daniel immediately: "That Formula 1 would race in Las Vegas."
This became a reality in 2023, but the first day on the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit was a bitter pill to swallow for everyone involved: drivers, fans, professionals, FIA, Formula 1.
Damaged surrounds of water drains, Sainz and Ocon's cars broken, first practice cancelled, second practice only started at 2.30am and no spectators in the grandstands. There was neither glitz nor glamour. The city that never sleeps was actually meant differently.
AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo was asked the question: Have the safety precautions been neglected in all the hoopla surrounding the race? "That's a valid question," says the eight-time GP winner. "The fact is that we have two ruined racing cars. That's no mean feat for Ferrari and Alpine, especially from a financial point of view."
"As far as safety is concerned, I'm relieved that nothing happened to Carlos and Esteban. It could easily have ended differently. Of course, it's easy to say: well, maybe we should have paid a bit more attention to the track rather than the pompous opening ceremony. But it's not that simple."
"I'm sure that a lot of questions are being investigated in the background. Was enough done in terms of the track? Or was it insufficient? I have no problem if a training session has to be postponed until the morning. But if a track is not safe, I have a huge problem with that."
"But we mustn't forget that we've also had problems like this on other street circuits, in Monte Carlo and in Baku. I know how strict the catalogue of requirements is for permanent race tracks. Perhaps we need to look a little more closely at street circuits."
3rd practice, Las Vegas
01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.093 min
02. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.398
03. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.552
04 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.560
05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.613
06. Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.695
07 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.695
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.760
09. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.815
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.974
11th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.996
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.019
13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.160
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.204
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.788
16th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +1.815
17th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.846
18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.994
19th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +2.392
20th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +3.685
2nd practice, Las Vegas
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:35.265 min
02. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.517 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.528
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.820
05. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.864
06. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.918
07th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.224
08 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.231
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.398
10th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.423
11th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1.599
12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.625
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.652
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.722
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.869
16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.976
17th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +2.147
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.391
19th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +2.415
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.875
1st practice, Las Vegas
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min
02nd Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec
03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352
04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488
05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588
07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238
11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344
12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913
15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time
17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time
18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time
19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time