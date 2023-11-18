Daniel Ricciardo on the Las Vegas disaster: "Insufficient"

Daniel Ricciardo had been looking forward to the Las Vegas GP weekend more than any other. Then came the disillusionment: first practice cancelled, second without fans. The Australian: "That was inadequate."

When the media company Liberty Media took over Formula 1 six years ago, GP winner Daniel Ricciardo was asked what to expect from the new rights holders from America. Daniel immediately: "That Formula 1 would race in Las Vegas."

This became a reality in 2023, but the first day on the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit was a bitter pill to swallow for everyone involved: drivers, fans, professionals, FIA, Formula 1.

Damaged surrounds of water drains, Sainz and Ocon's cars broken, first practice cancelled, second practice only started at 2.30am and no spectators in the grandstands. There was neither glitz nor glamour. The city that never sleeps was actually meant differently.

AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo was asked the question: Have the safety precautions been neglected in all the hoopla surrounding the race? "That's a valid question," says the eight-time GP winner. "The fact is that we have two ruined racing cars. That's no mean feat for Ferrari and Alpine, especially from a financial point of view."

"As far as safety is concerned, I'm relieved that nothing happened to Carlos and Esteban. It could easily have ended differently. Of course, it's easy to say: well, maybe we should have paid a bit more attention to the track rather than the pompous opening ceremony. But it's not that simple."



"I'm sure that a lot of questions are being investigated in the background. Was enough done in terms of the track? Or was it insufficient? I have no problem if a training session has to be postponed until the morning. But if a track is not safe, I have a huge problem with that."



"But we mustn't forget that we've also had problems like this on other street circuits, in Monte Carlo and in Baku. I know how strict the catalogue of requirements is for permanent race tracks. Perhaps we need to look a little more closely at street circuits."





3rd practice, Las Vegas

01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.093 min

02. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.398

03. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.552

04 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.560

05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.613

06. Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.695

07 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.695

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.760

09. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.815

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.974

11th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.996

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.019

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.160

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.204

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.788

16th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +1.815

17th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.846

18th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.994

19th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +2.392

20th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +3.685





2nd practice, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:35.265 min

02. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.517 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.528

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.820

05. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.864

06. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.918

07th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.224

08 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.231

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.398

10th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.423

11th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1.599

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +1.625

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.652

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.722

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.869

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.976

17th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +2.147

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.391

19th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +2.415

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.875





1st practice, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:40.909 min

02nd Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.537 sec

03. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +3.352

04. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +3.488

05. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +4.456

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +4.588

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +4.915

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +4.999

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +5.884

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +6.238

11. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +7.344

12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +7.604

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +7.741

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +7.913

15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.038

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, no time

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, no time

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, no time

19th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, no time

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time