Live ticker Las Vegas: Exciting battle for pole position

After an unusually long start to the Las Vegas weekend, the Formula 1 stars head out for qualifying on the street circuit. Find out who ends up with the first grid position here.

The start of the Formula 1 race weekend in Las Vegas was more exciting than the fans could have imagined. In the first practice session, the concrete surround of a valve cover came loose and was sucked in by Carlos Sainz's Ferrari, causing extensive damage. The race cars of Esteban Ocon and Alex Albon were also damaged. The session was cancelled.

What followed was an hour-long break during which the track was checked and more than 30 covers were repaired. After a delay of two and a half hours, the GP stars were able to head out for the second practice session, which now lasted 90 minutes instead of the usual 60 - so that the drivers could get used to the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

The session took place in front of empty stands, as the fans were sent home before the whistle blew for practice. On Friday evening (Saturday morning European time) the grandstands were full again when the last free practice session was on the programme. While Sainz's Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc was ahead in the second session, George Russell set the fastest time in the third.

The fact that the rookies Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant lined up behind the Mercedes driver shows that the timesheets should be treated with caution. This is because the teams followed different training programmes. All the more reason to look forward to qualifying, which can be followed here in the live ticker.