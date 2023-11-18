Charles Leclerc after pole position: "Bad lap"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
That was a strong performance: Charles Leclerc sets the fastest time in the final practice session for the Las Vegas street GP, 44 thousandths ahead of his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz. This is the Monegasque's 23rd pole in the premier class (the same number as Fernando Alonso) and his fourth in the 2023 GP season (after Baku, Spa-Francorchamps and Austin). It is also his second in the USA after Texas. It is the 249th pole position in Formula 1 for his racing team Ferrari and the 15th in the USA.
Leclerc amazes with the statement: "Honestly, my lap in Q3 was bad! I drove best in the second qualifying segment, unfortunately I couldn't repeat that performance in Q3, but I guess if I'm on pole I shouldn't complain."
"I had dreamed of being on pole in Las Vegas. It's fabulous that I was able to achieve that. We can be happy about our fine performance, but everyone knows how it went this season - we were mostly unable to repeat this performance in the races. I want to change that here."
"We are fast on one lap, but for various reasons we have rarely been able to translate that into a win. The Grand Prix here will be all about tyre management and we also have to get everything right strategically."
"I used to come here privately to party. This weekend is different, I'm here for work. In fact, that's what I want to do - first do a good job and then hopefully have a great party!"
Qualifying, Las Vegas
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:32.726 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.770
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.104
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.112
05. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:33.239
06. Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33.323
07. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.513
08. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.525
09. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:33.537
10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:33.555
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.837
12th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.855
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:33.979
14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:34.199
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:34.308
16th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.703
17th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:34.834
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:34.849
19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.850
20th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.447