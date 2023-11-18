Charles Leclerc after pole position: "Bad lap"

That was a strong performance: Charles Leclerc sets the fastest time in the final practice session for the Las Vegas street GP, 44 thousandths ahead of his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz. This is the Monegasque's 23rd pole in the premier class (the same number as Fernando Alonso) and his fourth in the 2023 GP season (after Baku, Spa-Francorchamps and Austin). It is also his second in the USA after Texas. It is the 249th pole position in Formula 1 for his racing team Ferrari and the 15th in the USA.

Leclerc amazes with the statement: "Honestly, my lap in Q3 was bad! I drove best in the second qualifying segment, unfortunately I couldn't repeat that performance in Q3, but I guess if I'm on pole I shouldn't complain."

"I had dreamed of being on pole in Las Vegas. It's fabulous that I was able to achieve that. We can be happy about our fine performance, but everyone knows how it went this season - we were mostly unable to repeat this performance in the races. I want to change that here."



"We are fast on one lap, but for various reasons we have rarely been able to translate that into a win. The Grand Prix here will be all about tyre management and we also have to get everything right strategically."



"I used to come here privately to party. This weekend is different, I'm here for work. In fact, that's what I want to do - first do a good job and then hopefully have a great party!"





Qualifying, Las Vegas

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:32.726 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.770

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.104

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.112

05. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:33.239

06. Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33.323

07. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.513

08. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.525

09. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:33.537

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:33.555

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.837

12th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.855

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:33.979

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:34.199

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:34.308

16th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.703

17th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:34.834

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:34.849

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.850

20th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.447