Max Verstappen (3rd): "I'm just not a fan of it"

World champion Max Verstappen sets the third-fastest time in final practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix and is completely relaxed. The Red Bull Racing star says: "We will be stronger in the race than in qualifying."

We've already seen this from Max Verstappen a few times this year: he didn't win pole, and he makes no secret of the fact that this upsets him. But he also shows a great deal of composure, because the Dutchman knows that he usually has the best car in the race.

The 26-year-old Verstappen has to concede to the Ferrari duo of Leclerc and Sainz on qualifying night in Las Vegas, but will move up to second place on the grid because Carlos Sainz has to drop back ten places due to an engine change.

Max says: "It wasn't an easy quali, the track is pretty slippery. And I start from the bad side, the track is still very fresh, it reminds me of the first year in Austin."

"We weren't quite as fast as the Ferrari on one lap all weekend. So the result is no surprise to me. I don't think I could have gone much faster. The car didn't feel marvellous, but okay."



"But I'm not worried. Firstly, I want to get off to a good start and then find a good rhythm. If a gap opens up for me, then I'll grab it."



"Basically, I'm not a fan of street circuits. If you go full throttle here, you slide a lot, a bit like in Baku. I don't like that. I prefer the classic circuits, where the track offers more grip."



"But we had good endurance runs in the second practice session, so I'm looking forward to the race in good spirits. Championship points are scored in the Grand Prix."



"On street circuits you have to be prepared for anything, so much can happen, accidents, safety car phases and all that. I'm expecting a long race with a lot of sensitivity for the tyres."





Qualifying, Las Vegas

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:32.726 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.770

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.104

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.112

05. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:33.239

06. Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33.323

07. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.513

08. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.525

09. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:33.537

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:33.555

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.837

12th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.855

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:33.979

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:34.199

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:34.308

16th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.703

17th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:34.834

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:34.849

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.850

20th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.447