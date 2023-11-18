Carlos Sainz (Ferrari/2nd): "I'm so angry!"

Carlos Sainz is second fastest in Las Vegas, but as things stand he will have to start from 12th on the grid. The Spaniard's eyes flash as he says: "I can't say too much, I'm so angry!"

Second fastest time for Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz in qualifying on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. The Madrilenian is only beaten by his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, but happiness looks different.

Sainz grumbles: "I can't say too much, I'm still so angry! As everyone saw, there was a problem with safety on the track. This problem ruined my car and on top of that I got a penalty from the FIA. But I didn't do anything wrong! Honestly, I would have expected a more appropriate solution from the sport."

"But I have to swallow the bitter pill of having to drop ten places. I haven't calmed down yet, I'm in a bad mood, even if I'm largely concealing it."

"We have a car capable of winning, but I know that I now have to work my way up from 12th on the grid. It would be pretty presumptuous to think about victory. A lot will depend on how well I can overtake. I need a good start, then I have to take care of the tyres. Then hopefully I can translate our speed into some overtaking manoeuvres."



"The track reminds me of Baku. You have to force yourself to brake later and later after this wickedly fast straight. Las Vegas is a street circuit like Monaco, but Monte Carlo feels very different and you need a good rhythm. It's all about tyre management and you need a car that gives you a lot of confidence on the brakes."



"When I saw the layout of the track, I thought that we would be fast here and that we could take pole. But speed in the race is another matter."





Qualifying, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:32.726 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.770

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.104

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.112

05. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:33.239

06. Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33.323

07. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.513

08. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.525

09. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:33.537

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:33.555

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.837

12th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.855

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:33.979

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:34.199

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:34.308

16th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.703

17th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:34.834

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:34.849

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.850

20th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.447