Carlos Sainz (Ferrari/2nd): "I'm so angry!"
Second fastest time for Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz in qualifying on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. The Madrilenian is only beaten by his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, but happiness looks different.
Sainz grumbles: "I can't say too much, I'm still so angry! As everyone saw, there was a problem with safety on the track. This problem ruined my car and on top of that I got a penalty from the FIA. But I didn't do anything wrong! Honestly, I would have expected a more appropriate solution from the sport."
"But I have to swallow the bitter pill of having to drop ten places. I haven't calmed down yet, I'm in a bad mood, even if I'm largely concealing it."
"We have a car capable of winning, but I know that I now have to work my way up from 12th on the grid. It would be pretty presumptuous to think about victory. A lot will depend on how well I can overtake. I need a good start, then I have to take care of the tyres. Then hopefully I can translate our speed into some overtaking manoeuvres."
"The track reminds me of Baku. You have to force yourself to brake later and later after this wickedly fast straight. Las Vegas is a street circuit like Monaco, but Monte Carlo feels very different and you need a good rhythm. It's all about tyre management and you need a car that gives you a lot of confidence on the brakes."
"When I saw the layout of the track, I thought that we would be fast here and that we could take pole. But speed in the race is another matter."
Qualifying, Las Vegas
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:32.726 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.770
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.104
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.112
05. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:33.239
06. Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33.323
07. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.513
08. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.525
09. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:33.537
10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:33.555
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.837
12th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.855
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:33.979
14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:34.199
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:34.308
16th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.703
17th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:34.834
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:34.849
19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.850
20th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.447