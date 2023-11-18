Las Vegas GP on television: Leclerc against Verstappen

Ahead of the first Las Vegas Grand Prix in 41 years: Will Charles Leclerc take his first win in the glittering city since July 2022? Or will he have to bow to Verstappen again? Follow our live ticker.

For Formula 1, the Las Vegas Grand Prix is the most prestigious world championship race of the year. Formula 1 owner Libery Media has invested more than 250 million US dollars to build a first-class street circuit, put on a breathtaking show programme and deliver an exciting race.

The weekend got off to a difficult start: the first practice session was cancelled, the second postponed until 2.30 a.m. and then the race was held without spectators. Many fans reacted with disappointment and even anger.

The situation normalised on Saturday - Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc took the best grid position on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Whether he turns this into his sixth GP victory, his first since Austria 2022, or whether he will once again lose out to Max Verstappen from pole, we will keep you up to date on this and everything else you need to know from the gamblers' paradise on Sunday from around 6.00 am European time, at 10.00 pm Las Vegas time.

As always, we have summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ServusTV, SRF and ORF for you.





Qualifying, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:32.726 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.770

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.104

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.112

05. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:33.239

06. Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33.323

07. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.513

08. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.525

09. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:33.537

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:33.555

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.837

12th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.855

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:33.979

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:34.199

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:34.308

16th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.703

17th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:34.834

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:34.849

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.850

20th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.447





Las Vegas GP on television

Sunday, 19 November

05.00 hrs: ServusTV - Countdown to the race

05.30 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix

06.10 hrs: SRF 2 - Pre-race reports

06.55 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage

06.55 hrs: SRF 2 - Start of Grand Prix coverage

07.00 hrs: ServusTV - Start of Grand Prix coverage

07.00 hrs: Las Vegas Grand Prix (50 laps)

08.40 hrs: ServusTV - Grand Prix analysis

08.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and interviews

09.10 hrs: ORF 1 - Grand Prix replay

09.30: Sky Sport F1 - Press conference race

10.00 am: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook

10.30 am: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Mexico 2023

10.40 am: ORF 1 - Motorhome

10.45 am: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Brazil 2023

11.00 am: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay

12.35 pm: ServusTV - Highlights Grand Prix

13.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook

13.30: Sky Sport F1 - Grand Prix preview replay

14.55: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage replay

15.00: Las Vegas Grand Prix (50 laps) replay

16.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and interviews

17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race press conference

18.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook

20.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay

22.30: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook

23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay