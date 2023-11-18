Las Vegas GP on television: Leclerc against Verstappen
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
For Formula 1, the Las Vegas Grand Prix is the most prestigious world championship race of the year. Formula 1 owner Libery Media has invested more than 250 million US dollars to build a first-class street circuit, put on a breathtaking show programme and deliver an exciting race.
The weekend got off to a difficult start: the first practice session was cancelled, the second postponed until 2.30 a.m. and then the race was held without spectators. Many fans reacted with disappointment and even anger.
The situation normalised on Saturday - Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc took the best grid position on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Whether he turns this into his sixth GP victory, his first since Austria 2022, or whether he will once again lose out to Max Verstappen from pole, we will keep you up to date on this and everything else you need to know from the gamblers' paradise on Sunday from around 6.00 am European time, at 10.00 pm Las Vegas time.
As always, we have summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ServusTV, SRF and ORF for you.
Qualifying, Las Vegas
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:32.726 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.770
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.104
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.112
05. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:33.239
06. Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33.323
07. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.513
08. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.525
09. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:33.537
10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:33.555
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.837
12th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.855
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:33.979
14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:34.199
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:34.308
16th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.703
17th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:34.834
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:34.849
19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.850
20th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.447
Las Vegas GP on television
Sunday, 19 November
05.00 hrs: ServusTV - Countdown to the race
05.30 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix
06.10 hrs: SRF 2 - Pre-race reports
06.55 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage
06.55 hrs: SRF 2 - Start of Grand Prix coverage
07.00 hrs: ServusTV - Start of Grand Prix coverage
07.00 hrs: Las Vegas Grand Prix (50 laps)
08.40 hrs: ServusTV - Grand Prix analysis
08.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and interviews
09.10 hrs: ORF 1 - Grand Prix replay
09.30: Sky Sport F1 - Press conference race
10.00 am: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
10.30 am: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Mexico 2023
10.40 am: ORF 1 - Motorhome
10.45 am: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Brazil 2023
11.00 am: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay
12.35 pm: ServusTV - Highlights Grand Prix
13.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
13.30: Sky Sport F1 - Grand Prix preview replay
14.55: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage replay
15.00: Las Vegas Grand Prix (50 laps) replay
16.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and interviews
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race press conference
18.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
20.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay
22.30: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay