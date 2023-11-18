Sergio Pérez: How the Q2 exit in Las Vegas came about
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Two minutes before the end of Q2, Sergio Pérez turned into the pits on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, bringing his time chase in the second segment of the final practice session to a premature end. He then watched as he was passed through the field. He ended up in twelfth place and wondered on the radio: "We stopped pretty early, didn't we?"
The Red Bull Racing driver, who was allowed to start from 11th on the grid thanks to Carlos Sainz's relegation (new battery), later explained: "That was basically our strategy from the start and it caught us off guard. We will certainly talk about it later. We were already lucky in Q1 that I got through, so there are plenty of things we need to analyse."
Red Bull motorsport consultant Dr Helmut Marko said: "The timing was not ideal. Then he had to go to the weighbridge and the whole thing was unfortunate. We are sure that we are better in race trim. Max had some things changed that Sergio didn't want, especially in terms of top speed, Max is faster."
Team Principal Christian Horner added: "Sergio was a bit earlier and we only took three sets of soft tyres for qualifying. We wanted to prevent him from getting stuck in traffic at the end. He was a bit earlier and in the end he was only a tenth off."
Qualifying, Las Vegas
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:32.726 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.770
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.104
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.112
05. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:33.239
06. Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33.323
07. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.513
08. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.525
09. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:33.537
10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:33.555
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.837
12th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.855
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:33.979
14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:34.199
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:34.308
16th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.703
17th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:34.834
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:34.849
19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.850
20th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.447