Sergio Pérez: How the Q2 exit in Las Vegas came about

For Red Bull Racing rookie Sergio Pérez, qualifying in Las Vegas was already over after Q2. The Mexican stayed in the pits when all his opponents went out again. He paid a high price for that.

Two minutes before the end of Q2, Sergio Pérez turned into the pits on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, bringing his time chase in the second segment of the final practice session to a premature end. He then watched as he was passed through the field. He ended up in twelfth place and wondered on the radio: "We stopped pretty early, didn't we?"

The Red Bull Racing driver, who was allowed to start from 11th on the grid thanks to Carlos Sainz's relegation (new battery), later explained: "That was basically our strategy from the start and it caught us off guard. We will certainly talk about it later. We were already lucky in Q1 that I got through, so there are plenty of things we need to analyse."

Red Bull motorsport consultant Dr Helmut Marko said: "The timing was not ideal. Then he had to go to the weighbridge and the whole thing was unfortunate. We are sure that we are better in race trim. Max had some things changed that Sergio didn't want, especially in terms of top speed, Max is faster."

Team Principal Christian Horner added: "Sergio was a bit earlier and we only took three sets of soft tyres for qualifying. We wanted to prevent him from getting stuck in traffic at the end. He was a bit earlier and in the end he was only a tenth off."

Qualifying, Las Vegas

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:32.726 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.770

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.104

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.112

05. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:33.239

06. Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33.323

07. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.513

08. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.525

09. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:33.537

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:33.555

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.837

12th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.855

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:33.979

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:34.199

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:34.308

16th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.703

17th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:34.834

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:34.849

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.850

20th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.447