Toto Wolff (Mercedes): "Speed remains a mystery"

Qualifying in Las Vegas went very differently for the two Mercedes drivers. George Russell was fourth fastest, Lewis Hamilton got stuck in Q2. Team Principal Toto Wolff admitted: "That's difficult to understand."

It was one of the big surprises in qualifying on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit: Lewis Hamilton failed to make it into Q3, setting only the eleventh fastest lap. In the end, he was just 28 thousandths off the pace. His team-mate George Russell fared much better. He was in the battle for the top 10 grid positions and was fourth fastest in the end.

What's more, both Mercedes drivers were allowed to move up one position due to the penalty imposed on Ferrari's Carlos Sainz (new battery). Team Principal Toto Wolff said in the "Sky Sports F1" interview after the time chase: "The pace remains a mystery. You could already see in the third practice session how big the difference was, depending on whether the tyres were at operating temperature or not."

"It's difficult to understand," added the Viennese with a sigh. And he explained: "Lewis had no more grip. It's about a four to five degree temperature difference. You could see that some teams that are normally at the front were struggling, McLaren dropped out in Q1, for example."

Wolff had words of praise for the competition: "The Ferrari drivers set impressive lap times, both were half a second faster than the rest. It's also great that Williams are in front. We know that they can warm up the tyres well and on tracks that are fast and cold, they are at the front, as they proved again this time."

Looking ahead to the race, the 51-year-old emphasised: "Our tyres grained a lot this time, we just have to get the graining under control and we have to be patient until the worst phase is over." And he predicted: "I think Verstappen and Leclerc will be very fast."

Qualifying, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:32.726 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.770

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.104

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.112

05. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:33.239

06. Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33.323

07. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.513

08. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.525

09. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:33.537

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:33.555

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.837

12th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.855

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:33.979

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:34.199

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:34.308

16th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.703

17th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:34.834

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:34.849

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.850

20th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.447