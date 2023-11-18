Fred Vasseur: "That would be useless for the race"

It was already clear in the practice sessions that the Ferrari drivers set the tone on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. It was therefore no great surprise that Charles Leclerc took pole and his team-mate Carlos Sainz set the second-fastest lap. The duo was more than three tenths faster than the competition.

Nevertheless, there will be no front row in red at the second-to-last race of the year. Sainz will have to move down ten positions on the grid. The reason for this is a battery change that became necessary after the incident with the valve cover in the first practice session. The concrete bracket had given way when the Spaniard drove over it and the cover had caused considerable damage to the Ferrari.

Neither the team nor Sainz himself are to blame for the necessary battery replacement, which resulted in the penalty. The disappointment at the current sixth-placed team in the world championship is huge, but Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur avoids discussing the matter. "We have received this penalty and we can now talk about it, but that would be useless for the race," he said when asked by Sky Sports F1.

"We have to stay focussed and try to make the best of our situation and grid positions 1 and 12 were the best we could achieve under the circumstances," warned the Frenchman. He is confident about the race. For good reason, as he explains: "We did three longer runs in practice and they went pretty well."

Qualifying, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:32.726 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.770

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.104

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.112

05. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:33.239

06. Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33.323

07. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.513

08. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.525

09. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:33.537

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:33.555

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.837

12th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.855

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:33.979

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:34.199

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:34.308

16th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.703

17th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:34.834

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:34.849

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.850

20th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.447