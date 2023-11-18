Lewis Hamilton on qualifying: "Pretty awful"

While his team-mate George Russell set the fourth fastest lap in qualifying on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Lewis Hamilton got stuck in Q2. The Mercedes star told us what caused him problems.

After the second practice session in Las Vegas, Lewis Hamilton was still raving about how much fun he had on the 6.201-kilometre track. However, the driving pleasure was no longer there in qualifying, as the seven-time world champion from the Mercedes works team was clearly struggling with his car. In the end, he had to settle for eleventh place and a Q2 exit.

The fact that he moved up one position due to Carlos Sainz's penalty (new battery) was little consolation. The 103-time GP winner explained after the unusually early retirement: "It felt pretty awful. It wasn't a good qualifying, but that's the way it is. I really struggled with grip and we didn't manage to get the tyres to work throughout the session."

"We made a few changes during the night and the third session didn't go so well. That set me back," Hamilton confessed. "I tried to make up the gap in qualifying and that's never good. I just struggled with the grip and of course it's difficult when you don't make it into Q3."

"The whole field struggled with graining tyres and we also had a lot of graining on the rear tyres in third practice. The race will be about getting this problem under control as well as possible. It will be crucial how well you manage the tyres and when and where you apply pressure or not," added the current third in the world championship.

Qualifying, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:32.726 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.770

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.104

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.112

05. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:33.239

06. Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33.323

07. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.513

08. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.525

09. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:33.537

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:33.555

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.837

12th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.855

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:33.979

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:34.199

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:34.308

16th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.703

17th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:34.834

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:34.849

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.850

20th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.447