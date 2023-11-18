Lewis Hamilton on qualifying: "Pretty awful"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
After the second practice session in Las Vegas, Lewis Hamilton was still raving about how much fun he had on the 6.201-kilometre track. However, the driving pleasure was no longer there in qualifying, as the seven-time world champion from the Mercedes works team was clearly struggling with his car. In the end, he had to settle for eleventh place and a Q2 exit.
The fact that he moved up one position due to Carlos Sainz's penalty (new battery) was little consolation. The 103-time GP winner explained after the unusually early retirement: "It felt pretty awful. It wasn't a good qualifying, but that's the way it is. I really struggled with grip and we didn't manage to get the tyres to work throughout the session."
"We made a few changes during the night and the third session didn't go so well. That set me back," Hamilton confessed. "I tried to make up the gap in qualifying and that's never good. I just struggled with the grip and of course it's difficult when you don't make it into Q3."
"The whole field struggled with graining tyres and we also had a lot of graining on the rear tyres in third practice. The race will be about getting this problem under control as well as possible. It will be crucial how well you manage the tyres and when and where you apply pressure or not," added the current third in the world championship.
Qualifying, Las Vegas
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:32.726 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.770
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.104
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.112
05. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:33.239
06. Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33.323
07. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.513
08. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.525
09. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:33.537
10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:33.555
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.837
12th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.855
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:33.979
14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:34.199
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:34.308
16th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.703
17th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:34.834
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:34.849
19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.850
20th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.447