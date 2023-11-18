Nico Hülkenberg: "The potential for a top 10 was there"

While Kevin Magnussen made it into Q3 in qualifying in Las Vegas, Nico Hülkenberg had to make do with 13th place. He explained afterwards what mistake led to him missing the opportunity.

Nico Hülkenberg proved that he had the speed to make it into Q3 in the final practice session at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit with the fifth-fastest lap in Q1. But when it came down to it in the second qualifying segment, the Haas driver did not make any mistakes. As a result, he had to settle for 13th place. His team-mate Kevin Magnussen showed what was possible with the ninth-fastest Q3 lap.

Hülkenberg, who made a mistake in the seventh corner on his last fast Q2 attempt, explained in an interview with colleagues from "ServusTV" after his work was done: "The track doesn't suit the car so well, we haven't been so competitive this year on all circuits with medium or low downforce. Monza, Baku and Montreal are not our favourite circuits, but rather the tracks with a lot of downforce. However, it has worked surprisingly well here so far."

"I think I had the potential to finish in the top 10, but unfortunately I braked in the second sector and lost my chance," said the German in self-criticism. And with a view to the race, he explained: "Nevertheless, I have the feeling that we have a small chance of a good race here."

"I hope that the cooler temperatures will play into our hands. It's all about the tyres and how much they will degrade, but I think everyone has the same concerns. We just have to make sure that we avoid the graining that we expect as much as possible. Nobody has raced here yet, so there are still some question marks. Maybe we have a chance," added the current sixteenth-placed driver in the world championship.

Qualifying, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:32.726 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.770

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.104

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.112

05. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:33.239

06. Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33.323

07. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.513

08. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.525

09. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:33.537

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:33.555

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.837

12th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.855

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:33.979

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:34.199

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:34.308

16th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.703

17th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:34.834

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:34.849

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.850

20th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.447