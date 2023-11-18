Nico Hülkenberg: "The potential for a top 10 was there"
Nico Hülkenberg proved that he had the speed to make it into Q3 in the final practice session at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit with the fifth-fastest lap in Q1. But when it came down to it in the second qualifying segment, the Haas driver did not make any mistakes. As a result, he had to settle for 13th place. His team-mate Kevin Magnussen showed what was possible with the ninth-fastest Q3 lap.
Hülkenberg, who made a mistake in the seventh corner on his last fast Q2 attempt, explained in an interview with colleagues from "ServusTV" after his work was done: "The track doesn't suit the car so well, we haven't been so competitive this year on all circuits with medium or low downforce. Monza, Baku and Montreal are not our favourite circuits, but rather the tracks with a lot of downforce. However, it has worked surprisingly well here so far."
"I think I had the potential to finish in the top 10, but unfortunately I braked in the second sector and lost my chance," said the German in self-criticism. And with a view to the race, he explained: "Nevertheless, I have the feeling that we have a small chance of a good race here."
"I hope that the cooler temperatures will play into our hands. It's all about the tyres and how much they will degrade, but I think everyone has the same concerns. We just have to make sure that we avoid the graining that we expect as much as possible. Nobody has raced here yet, so there are still some question marks. Maybe we have a chance," added the current sixteenth-placed driver in the world championship.
Qualifying, Las Vegas
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:32.726 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.770
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.104
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.112
05. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:33.239
06. Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33.323
07. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.513
08. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.525
09. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:33.537
10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:33.555
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.837
12th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.855
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:33.979
14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:34.199
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:34.308
16th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.703
17th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:34.834
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:34.849
19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.850
20th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.447