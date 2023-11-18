Fernando Alonso: "We have achieved the maximum"

Fernando Alonso set the tenth-fastest lap in qualifying on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit and admitted afterwards: "This is not our best track." He is therefore satisfied with the result.

For Fernando Alonso, one thing was clear after qualifying in Las Vegas: nothing more was possible. The two-time champion from the Aston Martin team was seventh fastest in Q2 and made it into the play-off for the top 10 grid positions. In the end, he had to settle for tenth place. He will start the race from 9th on the grid due to the penalty imposed on compatriot Carlos Sainz (new battery).

"I think we achieved the maximum and I'm happy with my laps and my performance," reported the 32-time GP winner after the race. "Reaching Q3 was probably the best possible result for us this time. The top 10 was the goal and we just about achieved that," he added.

And Alonso emphasised: "This is not our best track, the circuits with long straights are not one of our strengths at the moment, as we have already seen in Monza and on other circuits with these characteristics."

At the same time, the current fourth-placed driver in the world championship lamented with a view to the duel against McLaren for fourth place in the constructors' championship: "McLaren struggled here and it's a shame that this circuit is not a good track for us either. It suits Williams and Ferrari better. But we will do our best and try to score a few points. We'll see if that's possible."

Qualifying, Las Vegas

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:32.726 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.770

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.104

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.112

05. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:33.239

06. Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33.323

07. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.513

08. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.525

09. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:33.537

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:33.555

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.837

12th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.855

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:33.979

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:34.199

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:34.308

16th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.703

17th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:34.834

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:34.849

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.850

20th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.447