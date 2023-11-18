Logan Sargeant (7th): "The pressure got bigger and bigger"

Formula 1 rookie Logan Sargeant once again finished qualifying in Las Vegas behind his team-mate Alex Albon. However, the American from the Williams team achieved his best qualifying performance to date.

Logan Sargeant has only made it into Q3 once in his rookie year in the premier class: the Williams driver was one of the fastest ten drivers in the final practice session at Zandvoort. There he finished in tenth place. In Las Vegas, he was able to improve on this good performance, finishing directly behind his team-mate Alex Albon in seventh place.

As a result of Ferrari star Carlos Sainz's grid penalty (new battery), the 22-year-old and his team-mate moved up one position on the grid. Sargeant was delighted after the work was done: "That was a great day for the team, which has worked hard. And we achieved two great grid positions."

"It's nice to see how we've been rewarded for our hard work. I've had the feeling for a while that we had the potential, but we were never able to realise it. This time we managed to do that in all three qualifying segments and we have a very fast car, which is good for morale," enthused the Williams driver.

And Sargeant admitted: "As you can imagine, the pressure increased towards the end of the season with every qualifying session. That definitely took a lot of weight off my shoulders." He is hoping for more highlights in the GP: "I really believe that we have a good car for the race. We can annoy the others on the straights and we will try to use that to our advantage."

Qualifying, Las Vegas

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:32.726 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.770

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.104

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.112

05. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:33.239

06. Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33.323

07. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.513

08. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.525

09. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:33.537

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:33.555

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.837

12th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.855

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:33.979

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:34.199

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:34.308

16th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.703

17th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:34.834

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:34.849

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.850

20th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.447