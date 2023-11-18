George Russell: "We have to keep an eye on Ferrari"

George Russell is allowed to start the GP in Las Vegas from grid position 3. The Mercedes star, who benefits from Carlos Sainz's grid penalty, nevertheless says: "We have to limit the damage."

George Russell was very pleased with his performance in qualifying for the GP in Las Vegas. Commenting on the fourth-fastest lap he was able to set, he said: "I think I was able to do that thanks to the confidence I had because I felt comfortable in the car." And he emphasised: "I think we achieved the maximum with fourth place, also because I was close to Max Verstappen in third place. In view of the grid penalty for Sainz, third place is a good starting position."

At the same time, the Briton explained: "We knew that Ferrari was one step ahead of everyone." He knows: "We have to keep an eye on Ferrari, because they are only 20 points behind us in the championship. Charles Leclerc is certainly the big favourite and Carlos should also be able to get to the front. So we have to do damage limitation."

"But if an opportunity presents itself, we will of course take it," Russell promised. He did not want to comment on the course of the race, because: "It's still written in the stars how the GP will turn out. But it won't be easy, because these tyres are simply not made to work in these cold conditions."

"If you stay in the working window, you can easily get away with one stop, but once you're out there, you can't correct it. We may see several stops, and whoever manages to keep the tyres alive will end up at the front," predicted the current eighth-placed driver, who was modest when asked about his goals.

"I just want to have a smooth GP, because every time things have gone well for me in the race this year, we've been slow. Every time we've been fast, something has come up, either a mistake on my part or a problem with the strategy or the reliability of the car. That's why I just want it to be a race without any problems," explained Russell.

Qualifying, Las Vegas

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:32.726 min

02. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.770

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.104

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.112

05. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:33.239

06. Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33.323

07. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.513

08. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.525

09. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:33.537

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:33.555

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.837

12th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.855

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:33.979

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:34.199

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:34.308

16th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.703

17th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:34.834

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:34.849

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.850

20th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.447