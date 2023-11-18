George Russell: "We have to keep an eye on Ferrari"
George Russell was very pleased with his performance in qualifying for the GP in Las Vegas. Commenting on the fourth-fastest lap he was able to set, he said: "I think I was able to do that thanks to the confidence I had because I felt comfortable in the car." And he emphasised: "I think we achieved the maximum with fourth place, also because I was close to Max Verstappen in third place. In view of the grid penalty for Sainz, third place is a good starting position."
At the same time, the Briton explained: "We knew that Ferrari was one step ahead of everyone." He knows: "We have to keep an eye on Ferrari, because they are only 20 points behind us in the championship. Charles Leclerc is certainly the big favourite and Carlos should also be able to get to the front. So we have to do damage limitation."
"But if an opportunity presents itself, we will of course take it," Russell promised. He did not want to comment on the course of the race, because: "It's still written in the stars how the GP will turn out. But it won't be easy, because these tyres are simply not made to work in these cold conditions."
"If you stay in the working window, you can easily get away with one stop, but once you're out there, you can't correct it. We may see several stops, and whoever manages to keep the tyres alive will end up at the front," predicted the current eighth-placed driver, who was modest when asked about his goals.
"I just want to have a smooth GP, because every time things have gone well for me in the race this year, we've been slow. Every time we've been fast, something has come up, either a mistake on my part or a problem with the strategy or the reliability of the car. That's why I just want it to be a race without any problems," explained Russell.
Qualifying, Las Vegas
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:32.726 min
02. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.770
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.104
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.112
05. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:33.239
06. Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33.323
07. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.513
08. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.525
09. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:33.537
10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:33.555
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.837
12th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.855
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:33.979
14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:34.199
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:34.308
16th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.703
17th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:34.834
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:34.849
19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.850
20th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.447