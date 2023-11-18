Viva Las Vegas: Verstappen and Pérez like Elvis

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has emphasised several times that he doesn't care about the show element of the premier class, he is only interested in racing. Nevertheless, there is a Las Vegas jumpsuit à la Elvis.

No Grand Prix has a higher show factor than Las Vegas. Even if not everyone likes it, Max Verstappen didn't mince his words after the lavish opening ceremony with numerous world stars.

The three-time Formula 1 champion said: "I don't like all these things, I'm just looking forward to doing my best on the track. As far as I'm concerned, all events could be cancelled, because I feel like a clown at such events. I don't have a problem with the GP here, it's just not my thing and I'm honest about that."

But when the 52-time winner arrived in the paddock of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit and was greeted by eight Elvis impersonators, the Dutchman already knew - he couldn't avoid the show.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez will perform in Elvis-inspired racing overalls on Saturday. Music legend Elvis Presley's long-term commitment was his financial blessing and his health and mental ruin (watch the excellent film "Elvis" from 2022).



According to Elvis' son "Viva Las Vegas", Verstappen is all in white with a red cape and Pérez is all in red with a white cape, with lots of little stars and an implied, extra-wide belt, just like "The King" wore for years.



The suits were made by Italian overall manufacturer Sparco.



Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner: "I think it is fitting for the Las Vegas Grand Prix that we are paying tribute to the city's greatest cult figure."



"Elvis has shaped the city, he has become synonymous with the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas and the tremendous energy here."





Qualifying, Las Vegas

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:32.726 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.770

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.104

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.112

05. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:33.239

06. Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33.323

07. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.513

08. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.525

09. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:33.537

10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:33.555

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.837

12th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.855

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:33.979

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:34.199

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:34.308

16th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.703

17th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:34.834

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:34.849

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.850

20th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.447