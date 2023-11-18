Viva Las Vegas: Verstappen and Pérez like Elvis
No Grand Prix has a higher show factor than Las Vegas. Even if not everyone likes it, Max Verstappen didn't mince his words after the lavish opening ceremony with numerous world stars.
The three-time Formula 1 champion said: "I don't like all these things, I'm just looking forward to doing my best on the track. As far as I'm concerned, all events could be cancelled, because I feel like a clown at such events. I don't have a problem with the GP here, it's just not my thing and I'm honest about that."
But when the 52-time winner arrived in the paddock of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit and was greeted by eight Elvis impersonators, the Dutchman already knew - he couldn't avoid the show.
Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez will perform in Elvis-inspired racing overalls on Saturday. Music legend Elvis Presley's long-term commitment was his financial blessing and his health and mental ruin (watch the excellent film "Elvis" from 2022).
According to Elvis' son "Viva Las Vegas", Verstappen is all in white with a red cape and Pérez is all in red with a white cape, with lots of little stars and an implied, extra-wide belt, just like "The King" wore for years.
The suits were made by Italian overall manufacturer Sparco.
Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner: "I think it is fitting for the Las Vegas Grand Prix that we are paying tribute to the city's greatest cult figure."
"Elvis has shaped the city, he has become synonymous with the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas and the tremendous energy here."
Qualifying, Las Vegas
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:32.726 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.770
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.104
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.112
05. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:33.239
06. Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33.323
07. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.513
08. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.525
09. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:33.537
10th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:33.555
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:33.837
12th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:33.855
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:33.979
14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:34.199
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:34.308
16th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.703
17th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:34.834
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:34.849
19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:34.850
20th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.447