Max Verstappen on Sainz penalty: "That's brutal"
Spaniard Carlos Sainz set the second-fastest time in final practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix - but has to start the race from 12th on the grid.
The reason: after his accident in the first practice session (he drove over a loose manhole cover and broke his Ferrari), a new car was set up for the two-time GP winner, which was categorised by the FIA as an engine change beyond the permitted quota, resulting in a ten-place drop on the grid.
Carlos Sainz: "As everyone saw, there was a problem with safety on the track. This problem broke my car and on top of that I received a penalty from the FIA. But I didn't do anything wrong! To be honest, I would have expected a more appropriate solution from the sport. I can't talk too much about it because I'm still so angry."
Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen can understand this anger. The Red Bull Racing star says: "This has to change, we need different rules. There are also situations in which you can have a new engine installed with virtually no penalty. Here we have exactly the opposite - Carlos is penalised for something without having done anything wrong. I think it's all brutal for Carlos and not okay."
There is talk in the paddock that Ferrari has asked for the material to be replaced without penalty, but this has been refused by at least one racing team.
Max Verstappen: "I don't think it's good when the teams have a say in this. But Formula 1 is also a political environment, and every team looks out for its own advantage first. And if they have a say, then it's obvious that there would be someone who would turn down such a request from Ferrari."
Las Vegas: This is how they go into the race
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes
04 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine
05 Alex Albon (T), Williams
06. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams
07. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo
08. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin
10th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing
12th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari *
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri
15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren
16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo
18th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren
19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin**
20th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.447
* 10 places down due to installation of new engine parts
** 5 places down due to overtaking under yellow flag