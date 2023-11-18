Max Verstappen on Sainz penalty: "That's brutal"

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has to drop ten places on the grid for the Las Vegas Grand Prix and is furious. Max Verstappen comes to the defence of his fellow racer.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz set the second-fastest time in final practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix - but has to start the race from 12th on the grid.

The reason: after his accident in the first practice session (he drove over a loose manhole cover and broke his Ferrari), a new car was set up for the two-time GP winner, which was categorised by the FIA as an engine change beyond the permitted quota, resulting in a ten-place drop on the grid.

Carlos Sainz: "As everyone saw, there was a problem with safety on the track. This problem broke my car and on top of that I received a penalty from the FIA. But I didn't do anything wrong! To be honest, I would have expected a more appropriate solution from the sport. I can't talk too much about it because I'm still so angry."

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen can understand this anger. The Red Bull Racing star says: "This has to change, we need different rules. There are also situations in which you can have a new engine installed with virtually no penalty. Here we have exactly the opposite - Carlos is penalised for something without having done anything wrong. I think it's all brutal for Carlos and not okay."



There is talk in the paddock that Ferrari has asked for the material to be replaced without penalty, but this has been refused by at least one racing team.



Max Verstappen: "I don't think it's good when the teams have a say in this. But Formula 1 is also a political environment, and every team looks out for its own advantage first. And if they have a say, then it's obvious that there would be someone who would turn down such a request from Ferrari."





Las Vegas: This is how they go into the race

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes

04 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine

05 Alex Albon (T), Williams

06. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams

07. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo

08. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin

10th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing

12th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari *

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri

15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo

18th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren

19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin**

20th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.447

* 10 places down due to installation of new engine parts

** 5 places down due to overtaking under yellow flag