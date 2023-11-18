Max Verstappen to Esteban Ocon: "Stupid idiot"

There was almost a crash in the first qualifying segment of the Las Vegas qualifying session: At the end of the first final practice segment, Alpine driver Esteban Ocon wanted to start a fast lap when world champion Max Verstappen claimed the same piece of tarmac for himself. Max on the radio: "What a stupid idiot!"

Ocon also got on the radio: "But that's a joke! Verstappen dives into the first corner like a madman." The Frenchman's lap was ruined and in the end he was only 17th in qualifying.

What only became apparent later: Ocon had overtaken Verstappen shortly beforehand to create space for himself. With a borderline manoeuvre. The winner of the 2021 Hungarian GP defended himself afterwards: "I had traffic on my first fast lap and I realised that I only had one more attempt. If it doesn't work, then I'm out." And that's exactly what happened.

Ocon continued: "The situation for Max is different. He has enough speed in the car to do without a second lap."



In order not to risk a penalty for unnecessary dawdling, shortly before his fast lap, Ocon passed several opponents, Tsunoda, Zhou and Gasly, and then Verstappen, just before the start and finish.



Esteban again: "We have a precise guideline regarding the maximum time for a warm-up lap. I saw the opponents in front of me and knew that if I slowed down and started my lap behind them, I would be too slow. I've already been penalised once this season for such an offence. So I couldn't afford a second offence."



"I had no choice but to defend my position. The difference between Max and me is that he is now on the front row and I am 17th on the grid."





Ocon and Verstappen: Always at loggerheads

What began in karting and continued in Formula 3 escalated in Brazil in 2018 and became a favourite topic for the media. After all, it's not that often in modern motorsport that two drivers get into each other's hair after a Formula 1 World Championship race. In Interlagos, Ocon and Verstappen collided when the French driver (then in Force India) tried to lap back. That cost Verstappen the win.



After his drive to second place behind Lewis Hamilton, Ocon was confronted by Max, and when he reacted rather maliciously, Verstappen blew a few fuses and pushed his opponent around a bit.



Most Formula 1 fans thought it was a bit of a joke afterwards, while others thought that touching was a no-go. This was also the opinion of the car association, who gave Max two days of community service in the service of the FIA for his behaviour.



Max on the scenes after the race: "We're not robots, we're all human beings with emotions. I had just lost what seemed to be a certain victory. When I think about it, I actually reacted quite calmly. It could have been much worse. Besides, most people don't know what it feels like to drive a race car and lose a victory."



"I didn't hear what was said there. You only saw me push. If you knew the whole conversation, it would be different."



When asked what Ocon had said, Max said: "It doesn't matter now. It pissed me off instead of calming me down. We all have adrenaline in our bodies."



"And the pushing? That happens in every sport. We see it all the time in football, so all in all my reaction was rather moderate. I mean: What do people expect from me? That I shake his hand and thank him for only coming second?"



It was only weeks later that Verstappen revealed what exactly Ocon had said. In the Rotterdam daily newspaper "Algemeen Dagblad" (AD), he said: "I wanted to know from him why he had done that. He laughed in my face. I thought that was an inappropriate reaction, after all, I had lost the victory because of him. When I pushed him, he started screaming: 'Get a camera' and 'Push me! Why don't you push me! I felt there was no reason to hold back and I didn't care about the cameras."





Las Vegas: How they enter the race

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes

04 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine

05 Alex Albon (T), Williams

06. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams

07. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo

08. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin

10th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing

12th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari *

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri

15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo

18th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren

19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin**

20th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.447

* 10 places down due to installation of new engine parts

** 5 places down due to overtaking under yellow flag