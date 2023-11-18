Max Verstappen on Las Vegas: "Tearing everything down"

Las Vegas is to be turned into the jewel of the GP season by Formula 1 and the LVCVA marketing organisation. But Max Verstappen irritates the Americans with blunt statements.

Disbelieving faces among the US journalist colleagues as Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen made one criticism after another - of show elements in the premier class in general and Las Vegas in particular.

It started with the opening ceremony, after which the Red Bull Racing star said: "We looked like clowns. Las Vegas is 99 per cent show and one per cent sport."

At the time, Verstappen had no idea what was in store for Formula 1: the first practice session was cancelled after ten minutes due to loose sheathing from sewage holes that had damaged the cars of Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon.

The second practice session took place hours late and without spectators, who were removed from the grandstands by the police. You can find the full story here.

It later became known: Anyone who had a Thursday ticket was allowed to go shopping in a Formula 1 shop for 200 US dollars; anyone with a three-day ticket was left empty-handed in this farce. No money was refunded and there was no apology.



Max commented: "That's marvellous. Then they're still making money. If I was a fan, I'd tear the place down. That's just not right."



"Sorry, but if you look at these drainpipes and the way they are put together, you can work out on one hand that they would come loose if a Formula 1 car drove over them. You really don't need a high IQ to do that."



"We've had a few cases like this in recent years, so nobody can claim that they didn't see this problem coming. You just have to be careful, especially on a first race weekend."



The track doesn't knock Verstappen's socks off either, as Max says when asked about comparisons with other street circuits, such as Monaco. Max: "That's Eredivisie (Dutch football league, M.B.), Monaco is Champions League. Well, nothing against the Eredivisie, but of course every footballer wants to win the Champions League. There's nothing to be said against the way it's been organised here, but the Champions League is just something else."



Of course, Verstappen's clown comment did not leave Steve Hill, the CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), a federal authority and the official marketing organisation of Southern Nevada, cold. Formula 1 and the LVCVA are the organisers of the Las Vegas GP. The LVCVA owns, for example, the Las Vegas Convention Centre (a site where the world's largest trade fair for consumer electronics, the Consumer Electronics Show CES, takes place) and the Las Vegas Monorail.



Hill says: "Max seems a bit tetchy about our race here. I don't know if he might be a bit nervous. But that adds flavour to the race weekend."



Verstappen was asked about Hill's words and says: "These people live in their own world."





Las Vegas: This is how they go into the race

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes

04 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine

05 Alex Albon (T), Williams

06. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams

07. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo

08. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin

10th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing

12th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari *

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri

15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo

18th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren

19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin**

20th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:36.447

* 10 places down due to installation of new engine parts

** 5 places down due to overtaking under yellow flag