Live ticker Las Vegas GP: Leclerc fears Verstappen

Charles Leclerc secured pole position in Las Vegas. But his four poles so far in 2023 have not resulted in a win. Leclerc also fears that Max Verstappen will pass him again in the night GP.

Charles Leclerc has been without a win since July 2022 and the Austrian Grand Prix. Astonishing: since the race at the Red Bull Ring, the Monegasque has not been able to win from seven poles, but now there is a new chance in the gambling city of Las Vegas after Leclerc's 23rd pole position in the premier class.

Ferrari driver Leclerc says: "Everyone knows that we have an amazingly fast car on one lap and that's why we are always on pole. But in the races, Max Verstappen was usually ahead. I hope we can translate that speed into a win in Las Vegas."

Ferrari is the only racing team to have inflicted a defeat on Red Bull Racing in 2023 - with a tactical masterstroke by Carlos Sainz in Singapore. The Spaniard has a difficult task at the Las Vegas GP: after an engine change, he has to start the race from 12th place.

