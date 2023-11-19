Winner Max Verstappen: "I had a lot of fun"

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc started the Formula 1 race in Las Vegas from pole position, but in the end the Monegasque finished behind Max Verstappen, who celebrated his 18th win of the season.

The starting grid in Las Vegas was packed with celebrities before the race, who stood in front of the cars and TV cameras and made more or less clever statements about the upcoming race. However, there was little to be seen of the drivers until the national anthem. Alex Albon probably spoke from the soul of his colleagues when he declared shortly before getting in the car: "I can't wait to get started."

When the time came, everything focussed on the front row of the grid, where champion Max Verstappen lined up alongside pole setter Charles Leclerc. Behind them, George Russell, Pierre Gasly, Albon, Logan Sargeant, Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton completed the top 10, followed by Sergio Pérez, Carlos Sainz, Nico Hülkenberg, Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Guanyu Zhou, Oscar Piastri, Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda.

Sainz had set the second-fastest lap in qualifying, but had to move down ten positions because he needed a new battery after an aspirated manhole cover caused major damage to his Ferrari in first practice. Stroll was penalised five positions for overtaking when the double yellow flag was shown.

The Canadian and Tsunoda, who completed the final row of the grid, started on the soft tyres. Hamilton, Zhou and Piastri chose the hard tyres for the first stint, while everyone else was on the medium compound.

As soon as the lights went out on the grid, Verstappen attacked Leclerc and both drove off the track in the first corner. The Red Bull Racing star took the lead, while several drivers got in each other's way further back. Alonso spun and reported damage, and there were in fact two contacts, as the replay of the start footage showed.

Alonso headed for the pits while the field was slowed down with a virtual safety car period to clear the debris from the track. Bottas and Pérez also stopped. The latter got a new car nose and had to wait 11.4 seconds before he was allowed to continue, Alonso drove off again in 9.4 seconds.

Crash involving Lando Norris

They were not able to accelerate for long after that, as Norris flew off in the twelfth corner on the third lap. This time the safety car was deployed and Stroll and Sainz took the opportunity to make a stop. Before the safety car left the track again, the order was as follows: Verstappen ahead of Leclerc, Russell, Gasly, Albon, Sargeant, Magnussen, Ocon, Hülkenberg and Tsunoda. The Japanese driver, who had started from last place on the grid, was overtaken by Piastri shortly afterwards.

The stewards handed Verstappen a 5-second time penalty for pushing Leclerc off the track in the first corner while the GP stars were completing lap eight. Verstappen set about increasing his lead and by the tenth lap he had already opened up a gap of more than two seconds.

Further back in the pack, Ocon and Piastri overtook Magnussen, but the Dane fought back, countered Piastri's attack and was now in eighth place. Tsunoda headed for the pits to get rid of his soft tyres, while Russell increased the pressure on Leclerc. Leclerc's team-mate Sainz also had his hands full; the Spaniard was overtaken by his compatriot Alonso and was now seventeenth.

Meanwhile, Piastri reclaimed eighth place from Magnussen, who was also overtaken by Hamilton shortly afterwards. Hülkenberg was the next to make a stop, dropping back to 17th place, while Sainz was warned to cool his car or risk retirement. The Ferrari driver then made short work of AlphaTauri driver Ricciardo in front of him and had a clear run in fourteenth place.

Piastri outbraked Sargeant on lap 15 and was thus seventh. The American also had to concede to Hamilton shortly afterwards. While Leclerc reduced the gap at the front to less than a second, Verstappen complained about his tyres. Russell turned into the pits on lap 16 and Sargeant also stopped.

Leclerc lurked at the rear of Verstappen waiting for his chance and had the advantage of the DRS. He overtook the Red Bull Racing star at turn 16 and was back in the lead. Verstappen then headed straight for the pits and completed the 5-second penalty. The subsequent tyre change was completed in 2.7 seconds.

Collisions involving both Mercedes drivers

Hamilton had completely different problems to deal with, he collided with Piastri in turn 14 and then reported a flat tyre. Piastri also suffered damage and headed for the pits. Hamilton also experienced braking problems on the way to the pits. The seven-time world champion had to wait 6.3 seconds before he could continue, dropping back to last place.

The stewards looked at the scene but refrained from penalising him. McLaren CEO Zak Brown confirmed shortly afterwards that the young Australian had also suffered a puncture in the unpleasant encounter with Hamilton. On lap 21, Leclerc also headed for the pits and Pérez took over the lead. Because the right front wheel was stuck, he had to wait 3.9 seconds before he could continue.

Verstappen worked his way forwards again over the following laps. At the halfway point, the Red Bull Racing star was back on Russell's tail in fourth position. In turn 12, he tried to overtake the Mercedes driver and there was contact, which damaged Verstappen's front wing. Race control sent the safety car onto the track to clear the debris.

Several drivers took the opportunity to make a stop with little loss of time, including Pérez, who handed the lead back to Leclerc. Verstappen also headed for the pits, as did Russell. Verstappen returned to the track in fifth position, while Russell was ninth after the stop. Leclerc was left behind, although he was also able to turn into the pits, he would lose many positions as a result.

Before the race was restarted, Russell was handed a 5-second penalty for the collision with Verstappen. The order was Leclerc ahead of Pérez, Gasly, Piastri, Verstappen, Ocon, Stroll, Albon, Russell, Sainz, sargeant, Alonso, Zhou, Magnussen, Ricciardo, Hülkenberg, Hamilton, Bottas and Tsunoda.

Lando Norris in hospital

Alonso immediately overtook Sargeant and was eleventh, Piastri took e place from Gasly with a strong manoeuvre and Hülkenberg snatched 15th position by overtaking Ricciardo. At the front, Pérez put Leclerc under pressure, with Piastri setting the fastest race lap to date just behind the duo. On lap 32, Pérez took the first position from Leclerc and then set about opening up a gap.

One lap later, Verstappen overtook Piastri and was back in third place behind Leclerc. Alpine team-mates Gasly and Ocon fought a nice duel for fifth and sixth position, much to the displeasure of the team, who instructed the drivers to hold their positions in order to conserve their tyres.

Leclerc had not yet given up at the front; the Monegasque attacked on lap 35 and retook the lead from Pérez at turn 14. Verstappen also overtook Pérez on lap 36. One lap later, he snatched the lead from Leclerc. Meanwhile, the FIA and McLaren simultaneously announced that Norris had been taken to hospital for further precautionary checks after a visit to the medical centre.

In the final laps, Pérez managed to get past Leclerc again, who braked at turn 12. Six laps before the end, Piastri went to get fresh tyres and his McLaren team managed to change the tyres in less than two seconds with 1.9 seconds to spare. On the 45th lap, Hamilton snatched ninth place from Gasly with a spirited manoeuvre. Hülkenberg parked his car three laps before the end and was the second driver not to finish the race. Tsunoda dropped back to last place, with the Japanese driver struggling with gearbox problems.

There were no more changes at the top, allowing Verstappen to celebrate his 18th win of the season and the 53rd GP triumph of his career. Leclerc reclaimed second place from Pérez on the final lap - despite Verstappen slowing sharply to slipstream his team-mate. The Ferrari star crossed the finish line in second place and declared with relief on the radio: "At least it was second place!" Pérez was able to join him on the podium in third place and celebrate second place in the world championship as a consolation.

Winner Verstappen explained: "It was a tough race, I attacked right at the start and we were both late on the brakes, then we both went a bit wide off the track and the stewards gave me a penalty for that. That set me back a bit and I then had to overtake a few cars."

And the 26-year-old Dutchman explained: "You could see that the DRS had a big influence and helped us to have a good race. The tarmac, which ensured moderate tyre degradation, also played its part, as it allowed us to really push. I had a lot of fun and I hope everyone in the crowd enjoyed the race too."

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident