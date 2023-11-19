Charles Leclerc: "That was the best possible result"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Charles Leclerc had already lost the lead shortly after the start; the Monegasque was overtaken by Max Verstappen in the first corner, with both of them spinning off the track. The champion received a 5-second penalty for this, which he was able to serve during his first stop. Leclerc later overtook him, but was unlucky as the safety car came onto the track at the wrong time.
Shortly before the chequered flag fell, the Ferrari star was running third behind the Red Bull Racing duo, but on the final lap he overtook Sergio Pérez to secure second place behind Verstappen and ahead of the Mexican. Afterwards, he said: "What a race! I really enjoyed it. Of course I'm disappointed that I only finished second, but it was the best possible result for us."
The 26-year-old from Monte Carlo added: "The start was really tricky, I couldn't find the grip on the inside and went off track, but I had a good pace and was able to overtake him again. Overall, we were very fast. It was a really good race. We were a bit unlucky with the safety car, I couldn't turn into the pits because I didn't know what the other drivers would do."
"After that it became very difficult on the older tyres, but in the end I had my fun, I had a lot of duels and in the end there was second place. It was really good for me and we needed this finish to the weekend after it didn't start the way we wanted. This is such an incredible sport and today we had the best possible race for the return to Las Vegas," added Leclerc.
Pérez, who damaged his front wing at the start and had to collect a new car nose from the pits, admitted: "That dropped me to the back of the field, but I was then able to overtake one opponent after another and things went well. I had a really good pace before the first pit stop, so I was able to fight my way back to the front. The safety car helped me, I was able to overtake Charles but couldn't pull away. I had a bit too much wing on the car, so my speed on the straights wasn't so good. In the end, I didn't reckon with Charles, he was seven tenths behind me, but he was there in the braking zone and did a good job."
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
02. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05th Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12