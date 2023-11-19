Charles Leclerc: "That was the best possible result"

Charles Leclerc started the Las Vegas race from pole position and crossed the finish line in second place. He was able to do so thanks to a late overtaking manoeuvre on Sergio Pérez, who secured third place.

Charles Leclerc had already lost the lead shortly after the start; the Monegasque was overtaken by Max Verstappen in the first corner, with both of them spinning off the track. The champion received a 5-second penalty for this, which he was able to serve during his first stop. Leclerc later overtook him, but was unlucky as the safety car came onto the track at the wrong time.

Shortly before the chequered flag fell, the Ferrari star was running third behind the Red Bull Racing duo, but on the final lap he overtook Sergio Pérez to secure second place behind Verstappen and ahead of the Mexican. Afterwards, he said: "What a race! I really enjoyed it. Of course I'm disappointed that I only finished second, but it was the best possible result for us."

The 26-year-old from Monte Carlo added: "The start was really tricky, I couldn't find the grip on the inside and went off track, but I had a good pace and was able to overtake him again. Overall, we were very fast. It was a really good race. We were a bit unlucky with the safety car, I couldn't turn into the pits because I didn't know what the other drivers would do."

"After that it became very difficult on the older tyres, but in the end I had my fun, I had a lot of duels and in the end there was second place. It was really good for me and we needed this finish to the weekend after it didn't start the way we wanted. This is such an incredible sport and today we had the best possible race for the return to Las Vegas," added Leclerc.

Pérez, who damaged his front wing at the start and had to collect a new car nose from the pits, admitted: "That dropped me to the back of the field, but I was then able to overtake one opponent after another and things went well. I had a really good pace before the first pit stop, so I was able to fight my way back to the front. The safety car helped me, I was able to overtake Charles but couldn't pull away. I had a bit too much wing on the car, so my speed on the straights wasn't so good. In the end, I didn't reckon with Charles, he was seven tenths behind me, but he was there in the braking zone and did a good job."

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

02. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05th Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



