Max Verstappen in Las Vegas: "Penalty is fine"

After his triumph at the thrilling Las Vegas Grand Prix, world champion Max Verstappen said of his winning drive: "It was a tough piece of work today. At first I was angry about the penalty, but I think it's okay

The first street GP on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit is a triumphant ride for Max Verstappen: The 26-year-old Dutchman puts in a world-class performance on the street circuit in the gamblers' paradise of Nevada - his 53rd GP win (like Sebastian Vettel), his 18th this year, his sixth in a row, and his sixth in the USA (three in Austin, two in Miami, one in Las Vegas). It is Verstappen's 97th podium finish in the premier class.

For his racing team Red Bull Racing, it is the 112th victory in Formula 1 and the seventh on US soil, as well as the 20th win of the season in the 21st race of the season.

He also set a new Formula 1 record: 38th consecutive GP as world championship leader, from Spain 2022 to Las Vegas 2023. Michael Schumacher's old record has been broken.

Verstappen says of his race: "The track was incredibly slippery, you had to be really careful. It was hard work today on a track that obviously allows good sport."

"I put all my eggs in one basket at the start, Charles and I then slid a little straight ahead. I got a penalty for that, after which I was behind and had to drive flat out to get back to the front."



"I got a penalty and wasn't particularly happy about it. But after a good start, I slid helplessly straight on against Charles. There was much less grip than expected. Ultimately, the race stewards' decision was probably the right one - even though I was pretty clean in the heat of the moment."



"A lot happened in this race, braking, accidents, safety car phases. That was to be expected. What I didn't expect was the effect of the adjustable rear wing. As it turned out, if you were overtaken by an opponent, you could immediately get back into the slipstream and launch a counter-attack. That favours good sport here."



What effect did the damage to the front wing of Max's car after the collision with Verstappen have? "Well, of course, it never helps when your car has taken a knock. But the wing was structurally okay, so we decided to leave it on the car. It wasn't ideal, the car understeered more, but all in all I had enough speed in the car to still drive to victory."



On the question of guilt, Max says: "Russell closed on me. The only way I can explain it is that he didn't expect an attack at any point and didn't see me coming."



"What also surprised me today: It was very difficult to keep the tyres in the right temperature window, but at the same time tyre wear, which is usually a big problem, was not an issue here at all. I think that contributed to the fact that we were able to put on a good show for the people here. I hope the fans enjoyed it as much as I did behind the wheel."





Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident





World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

02. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05th Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12