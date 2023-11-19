Lewis Hamilton (7th): "A pretty tricky race"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Like many of his GP colleagues, Lewis Hamilton experienced an eventful race in Las Vegas. The Mercedes driver, who failed to make it into Q3 in qualifying and was ultimately allowed to start the race from 10th on the grid thanks to Carlos Sainz's demotion, was hit through no fault of his own at the chaotic start and later collided with rookie Oscar Piastri's McLaren. In the end, he finished seventh despite all the events.
"It was a pretty tricky race," Hamilton summarised afterwards. And he explained: "I started on the hard tyres, which wasn't easy. Then I was hit from behind by someone, I think it was Carlos Sainz. At the same time, I tried to avoid the opponents who were spinning and that dropped me five or six positions. After that, I set about getting back to the front. I felt very comfortable, the tyres felt good and the pace was good."
"I don't know exactly what happened with Piastri, I was on the inside and felt a bump. I think it was a normal racing incident. My tyre wasn't flat straight away, so I accelerated again straight away. It was only when I was next to the pit lane entrance that I felt my rear moving. It was too late to turn into the pits, so I had to complete a whole slow lap. I must have lost around 40 seconds in the process. But I'm glad I was able to come back," said the seven-time champion about the collision with Piastri.
Hamilton also did not fail to apologise to the team for the botched qualifying session the day before. And he emphasised: "Our car has its strengths, but sometimes it's just really difficult to get the performance out of it. But I'm incredibly happy that the race was so good. I don't know what it was like for the spectators, but there were so many overtaking manoeuvres, it was like Baku, only better."
"I really didn't expect the track to be so great, but it got better with every lap," enthused the 103-time GP winner. And Hamilton also took the opportunity to take a little swipe at Verstappen, who had been very critical of the race weekend in Las Vegas: "Everyone who spoke so negatively about this weekend and said it was just for show has been proved wrong."
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
02. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05th Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12