Lewis Hamilton (7th): "A pretty tricky race"

Like many of his GP colleagues, Lewis Hamilton experienced an eventful race in Las Vegas. The Mercedes driver, who failed to make it into Q3 in qualifying and was ultimately allowed to start the race from 10th on the grid thanks to Carlos Sainz's demotion, was hit through no fault of his own at the chaotic start and later collided with rookie Oscar Piastri's McLaren. In the end, he finished seventh despite all the events.

"It was a pretty tricky race," Hamilton summarised afterwards. And he explained: "I started on the hard tyres, which wasn't easy. Then I was hit from behind by someone, I think it was Carlos Sainz. At the same time, I tried to avoid the opponents who were spinning and that dropped me five or six positions. After that, I set about getting back to the front. I felt very comfortable, the tyres felt good and the pace was good."

"I don't know exactly what happened with Piastri, I was on the inside and felt a bump. I think it was a normal racing incident. My tyre wasn't flat straight away, so I accelerated again straight away. It was only when I was next to the pit lane entrance that I felt my rear moving. It was too late to turn into the pits, so I had to complete a whole slow lap. I must have lost around 40 seconds in the process. But I'm glad I was able to come back," said the seven-time champion about the collision with Piastri.

Hamilton also did not fail to apologise to the team for the botched qualifying session the day before. And he emphasised: "Our car has its strengths, but sometimes it's just really difficult to get the performance out of it. But I'm incredibly happy that the race was so good. I don't know what it was like for the spectators, but there were so many overtaking manoeuvres, it was like Baku, only better."

"I really didn't expect the track to be so great, but it got better with every lap," enthused the 103-time GP winner. And Hamilton also took the opportunity to take a little swipe at Verstappen, who had been very critical of the race weekend in Las Vegas: "Everyone who spoke so negatively about this weekend and said it was just for show has been proved wrong."

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident



World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

02. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05th Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



