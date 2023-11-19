Charles Leclerc (Ferrari/2nd): "I'm confused"

Second place for 26-year-old Monegasque Charles Leclerc at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Ferrari driver only having to concede to winner Max Verstappen, once again. Charles: "I got everything out of myself.

Charles Leclerc was two seconds short of victory on the streets of Las Vegas, but the Ferrari driver knows that there was no real chance of victory against the seemingly overpowering Max Verstappen. For this reason, after the extremely entertaining race on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, we find a satisfied, albeit tired Leclerc, who knows that second place was the maximum on this evening.

For many fans, Leclerc is the winner of hearts, so to speak, as the fans cheered his attacking drive. Particularly at the end, when he grabbed Sergio Pérez and thwarted a Red Bull Racing one-two victory, that was top class.

After his 29th podium finish in Formula 1 (his fifth in the 2023 GP season), Leclerc moaned: "What a race, I'm completely exhausted! These constant second places are getting me down, but honestly - I just couldn't do any better than second place today."

The Ferrari strategists did not have an easy evening: a safety car phase came at an unfavourable time for Leclerc. Charles says: "If I had been brought in, I would have had to make up a lot of places afterwards. So we opted for track position, but of course I had a tough time against the drivers with fresher tyres."



"What makes me happy is that we were finally not only strong in qualifying, but we also had good speed in the race. Not quite good enough to win the Grand Prix, but good enough to take second place at the end."



"I'm all mixed up at the moment. On the one hand, I'm disillusioned because I know that I could have won without that stupid safety car phase. But on the other hand, I had a great race and I was able to take second place just before the end."



"The last part of the race was so much fun, you can really feel the adrenaline pumping through your body."



"My start wasn't so good, Max was suddenly next to me. He pushed me off the track and got a penalty for it, which is fine. But Verstappen came to me immediately after the race and explained that he was just a passenger in that situation, with a car that was sliding straight ahead, so I'm done with it."





Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident





World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

02. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05th Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12