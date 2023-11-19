Charles Leclerc (Ferrari/2nd): "I'm confused"
Charles Leclerc was two seconds short of victory on the streets of Las Vegas, but the Ferrari driver knows that there was no real chance of victory against the seemingly overpowering Max Verstappen. For this reason, after the extremely entertaining race on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, we find a satisfied, albeit tired Leclerc, who knows that second place was the maximum on this evening.
For many fans, Leclerc is the winner of hearts, so to speak, as the fans cheered his attacking drive. Particularly at the end, when he grabbed Sergio Pérez and thwarted a Red Bull Racing one-two victory, that was top class.
After his 29th podium finish in Formula 1 (his fifth in the 2023 GP season), Leclerc moaned: "What a race, I'm completely exhausted! These constant second places are getting me down, but honestly - I just couldn't do any better than second place today."
The Ferrari strategists did not have an easy evening: a safety car phase came at an unfavourable time for Leclerc. Charles says: "If I had been brought in, I would have had to make up a lot of places afterwards. So we opted for track position, but of course I had a tough time against the drivers with fresher tyres."
"What makes me happy is that we were finally not only strong in qualifying, but we also had good speed in the race. Not quite good enough to win the Grand Prix, but good enough to take second place at the end."
"I'm all mixed up at the moment. On the one hand, I'm disillusioned because I know that I could have won without that stupid safety car phase. But on the other hand, I had a great race and I was able to take second place just before the end."
"The last part of the race was so much fun, you can really feel the adrenaline pumping through your body."
"My start wasn't so good, Max was suddenly next to me. He pushed me off the track and got a penalty for it, which is fine. But Verstappen came to me immediately after the race and explained that he was just a passenger in that situation, with a car that was sliding straight ahead, so I'm done with it."
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
02. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05th Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12