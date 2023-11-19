Sergio Pérez (Red Bull Racing): "I was a target"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Pérez claims third place behind Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in Formula 1's return to the gamblers' paradise of Las Vegas. The 33-year-old Mexican drove a strong Grand Prix and did not know whether to smile or cry after his podium finish.
Because the race of the six-time GP winner was a constant up and down: falling back after the start, then thanks to a great chase to catch up in midfield, flushed forward by a favourable safety car phase, leader, then overtaken by Verstappen, great battle with Charles Leclerc, but in the end with the shorter end for "Checo"
It is the 35th podium finish for Pérez (the same number as South American racing legends Juan Manuel Fangio and Emerson Fittipaldi), achieved on the night in Las Vegas, and Pérez has a lot to talk about.
In the race, "Checo" reported on the radio: "I'm just a target here." The Mexican used a rear wing with more downforce, which meant he had a tough time against Verstappen and Leclerc on the straights.
After his ninth podium finish of the year and second place in the world championship (Lewis Hamilton can no longer catch him), Sergio says: "I have to wonder why I'm even sitting here. The front wing was pretty broken after the mess in turn 1. At that point, I would never have thought that I would still be on the podium."
"Then I realised that I had good speed and the safety car phase came at the ideal time for me."
"Because of the big rear wing, I couldn't pull away at the front, so Max and Charles were able to overtake me. Of course I'm annoyed that I lost third place in the end, but that's the way it is. Second place in the championship is in the dry, that was my goal."
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
02. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05th Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12