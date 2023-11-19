Sergio Pérez (Red Bull Racing): "I was a target"

Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Pérez claims third place behind Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in Formula 1's return to the gamblers' paradise of Las Vegas. The 33-year-old Mexican drove a strong Grand Prix and did not know whether to smile or cry after his podium finish.

Because the race of the six-time GP winner was a constant up and down: falling back after the start, then thanks to a great chase to catch up in midfield, flushed forward by a favourable safety car phase, leader, then overtaken by Verstappen, great battle with Charles Leclerc, but in the end with the shorter end for "Checo"

It is the 35th podium finish for Pérez (the same number as South American racing legends Juan Manuel Fangio and Emerson Fittipaldi), achieved on the night in Las Vegas, and Pérez has a lot to talk about.

In the race, "Checo" reported on the radio: "I'm just a target here." The Mexican used a rear wing with more downforce, which meant he had a tough time against Verstappen and Leclerc on the straights.



After his ninth podium finish of the year and second place in the world championship (Lewis Hamilton can no longer catch him), Sergio says: "I have to wonder why I'm even sitting here. The front wing was pretty broken after the mess in turn 1. At that point, I would never have thought that I would still be on the podium."



"Then I realised that I had good speed and the safety car phase came at the ideal time for me."



"Because of the big rear wing, I couldn't pull away at the front, so Max and Charles were able to overtake me. Of course I'm annoyed that I lost third place in the end, but that's the way it is. Second place in the championship is in the dry, that was my goal."





Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident





World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

02. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05th Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12