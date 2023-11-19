Max Verstappen: Why the Las Vegas GP was so good

18th win of the season for the insatiable Max Verstappen at the GP premiere on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. The Dutchman says: "There are various factors as to why we had such a good race here."

Even a penalty couldn't stop Max Verstappen from winning that day. Shortly after the start, the Red Bull Racing star skidded through the first corner with understeer, "there was simply no grip, I got further and further out and so I pushed Charles to the outside as well. I didn't want to push Leclerc off on purpose, I just couldn't decelerate as I had hoped."

In a turbulent race, Max had to work hard to earn his 53rd victory in Formula 1: "After the stop, I had to work my way back to the front. That was fun because - and this surprised me - I was able to drive harder than usual due to the moderate tyre wear on this track. Normally you have to take great care of the tyres. Today I was able to push them harder without them buckling."

"The car wasn't good on the medium-hard tyres. We have to look at that, because it was completely different in the endurance runs on the first day of practice. The hard tyre was much better suited to the race because it was less prone to graining and more robust."

We experienced an entertaining Grand Prix in Las Vegas. Max says: "That was down to the tyres and the track surface. But you can also slipstream very well here, which also helps the sport. That's why we had a very good race. And of course it helps when the tyres last longer and you can really attack."



One of Max's plans didn't work out: "At the end of the Grand Prix, I wanted to slow down enough to give Pérez a slipstream so that he could defend himself against Leclerc. Unfortunately, that didn't work out. But we were all in the lead at some point in this race, which emphasises what a good race we had today."





Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident





World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

03. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05. Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12