Max Verstappen: Why the Las Vegas GP was so good
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Even a penalty couldn't stop Max Verstappen from winning that day. Shortly after the start, the Red Bull Racing star skidded through the first corner with understeer, "there was simply no grip, I got further and further out and so I pushed Charles to the outside as well. I didn't want to push Leclerc off on purpose, I just couldn't decelerate as I had hoped."
In a turbulent race, Max had to work hard to earn his 53rd victory in Formula 1: "After the stop, I had to work my way back to the front. That was fun because - and this surprised me - I was able to drive harder than usual due to the moderate tyre wear on this track. Normally you have to take great care of the tyres. Today I was able to push them harder without them buckling."
"The car wasn't good on the medium-hard tyres. We have to look at that, because it was completely different in the endurance runs on the first day of practice. The hard tyre was much better suited to the race because it was less prone to graining and more robust."
We experienced an entertaining Grand Prix in Las Vegas. Max says: "That was down to the tyres and the track surface. But you can also slipstream very well here, which also helps the sport. That's why we had a very good race. And of course it helps when the tyres last longer and you can really attack."
One of Max's plans didn't work out: "At the end of the Grand Prix, I wanted to slow down enough to give Pérez a slipstream so that he could defend himself against Leclerc. Unfortunately, that didn't work out. But we were all in the lead at some point in this race, which emphasises what a good race we had today."
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
03. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05. Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12