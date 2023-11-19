Christian Horner: "You can't expect more"
It was an exciting race for Red Bull Racing in Las Vegas, because while Max Verstappen took the lead at the start but was penalised for it, Sergio "Checo" Pérez was the victim of the starting turmoil further back in the field. The Mexican had to get a new car nose and then showed a race to catch up that was quite something.
At times Checo led the race, but in the end he lost second place behind Max Verstappen to Charles Leclerc, who had started from pole. Nevertheless, he received high praise from Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner: "Checo was also brilliant this time, fighting his way back from the back of the field to the front after having to pick up a new car nose."
"It was unlucky that he lost second place in the end, but he was still able to secure second place in the championship. As a team, we've never achieved that before; you can't expect more than first and second place in the drivers' championship from your drivers. We've had an outstanding season as a team and took our 20th win of the season here in Las Vegas, Max beat the rest for the 18th time, which was fantastic," said the Briton, who gave the street circuit in the gambling city high marks.
"You have these long straights here that lead into hard braking zones and where you can catch a lot of slipstream. The tarmac also offers little grip, which made the drivers' work at the wheel much more difficult. You could see how much they had to do and at times I couldn't even look, for example at the restarts on cold tyres, where it got really dicey," enthused Horner.
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
02. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05th Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12