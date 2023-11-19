Christian Horner: "You can't expect more"

It was an exciting race for Red Bull Racing in Las Vegas, because while Max Verstappen took the lead at the start but was penalised for it, Sergio "Checo" Pérez was the victim of the starting turmoil further back in the field. The Mexican had to get a new car nose and then showed a race to catch up that was quite something.

At times Checo led the race, but in the end he lost second place behind Max Verstappen to Charles Leclerc, who had started from pole. Nevertheless, he received high praise from Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner: "Checo was also brilliant this time, fighting his way back from the back of the field to the front after having to pick up a new car nose."

"It was unlucky that he lost second place in the end, but he was still able to secure second place in the championship. As a team, we've never achieved that before; you can't expect more than first and second place in the drivers' championship from your drivers. We've had an outstanding season as a team and took our 20th win of the season here in Las Vegas, Max beat the rest for the 18th time, which was fantastic," said the Briton, who gave the street circuit in the gambling city high marks.

"You have these long straights here that lead into hard braking zones and where you can catch a lot of slipstream. The tarmac also offers little grip, which made the drivers' work at the wheel much more difficult. You could see how much they had to do and at times I couldn't even look, for example at the restarts on cold tyres, where it got really dicey," enthused Horner.

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

02. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05th Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



