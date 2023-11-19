Nico Hülkenberg: "One of the better races"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Nico Hülkenberg had to tackle the Grand Prix in Las Vegas from 13th on the grid and the Formula 1 veteran knew that starting in midfield increased the risk of an incident on the start. Although he was not directly involved in the starting turmoil in front of him, he was slowed down and set back by it.
The German then fought valiantly until he had to retire on the 45th lap of the 50-lap race because he suddenly ran out of power. "Something happened and I lost power, we'll have to investigate that more closely now," he sighed.
"My race pace wasn't too bad. I had a good start, but the accident in the first corner meant I had to go round the outside and lost a lot of places, so I was already behind," said Hülkenberg. "After that, I felt pretty comfortable in the car and I had the feeling that I could have gone faster."
"But I was always kind of stuck in traffic, and because I had to conserve the tyres to avoid graining, I couldn't push as hard as I wanted to," explained the Haas driver, whose conclusion was nevertheless positive: "All in all, I would say it was one of the better races."
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
02. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05th Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12