Nico Hülkenberg: "One of the better races"

Nico Hülkenberg had to park his Haas racer in Las Vegas shortly before the chequered flag fell. Nevertheless, the German's summary was good. He explained: "My race pace wasn't that bad."

Nico Hülkenberg had to tackle the Grand Prix in Las Vegas from 13th on the grid and the Formula 1 veteran knew that starting in midfield increased the risk of an incident on the start. Although he was not directly involved in the starting turmoil in front of him, he was slowed down and set back by it.

The German then fought valiantly until he had to retire on the 45th lap of the 50-lap race because he suddenly ran out of power. "Something happened and I lost power, we'll have to investigate that more closely now," he sighed.

"My race pace wasn't too bad. I had a good start, but the accident in the first corner meant I had to go round the outside and lost a lot of places, so I was already behind," said Hülkenberg. "After that, I felt pretty comfortable in the car and I had the feeling that I could have gone faster."

"But I was always kind of stuck in traffic, and because I had to conserve the tyres to avoid graining, I couldn't push as hard as I wanted to," explained the Haas driver, whose conclusion was nevertheless positive: "All in all, I would say it was one of the better races."

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

02. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05th Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



