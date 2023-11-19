Toto Wolff: Hope for podium finishes in Abu Dhabi
George Russell's third place on the grid gave the Mercedes team hope of a strong result for the young Briton, but a collision with Max Verstappen and the resulting time penalty prevented the 25-year-old from achieving a good result. His team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who started from 10th on the grid, did not have a smooth race either.
Although the seven-time world champion did not incur any penalties, he was unlucky twice because he was involved in collisions through no fault of his own. In the end, he finished seventh, while his team-mate slipped to eighth place due to the penalty.
Team Principal Toto Wolff summarised: "It's sad to say, but it was another race in which we had the necessary pace, but couldn't get the right results." Looking at his drivers, he said: "Lewis couldn't help it and for George the race was actually over after the incident with Verstappen and the penalty."
"He would have had the pace to fight at the front, probably not to catch Verstappen, but he could have had a say behind him. But it is what it is, there's nothing we can do," sighed the Viennese, who is now hoping for a strong finish to the season in Abu Dhabi: "We showed some pace here and I hope that we can achieve two solid podium finishes in the next race."
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
02. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05th Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12