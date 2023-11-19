Toto Wolff: Hope for podium finishes in Abu Dhabi

Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished in the points in Las Vegas. However, team boss Toto Wolff was not satisfied. He is now hoping for a strong team result at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

George Russell's third place on the grid gave the Mercedes team hope of a strong result for the young Briton, but a collision with Max Verstappen and the resulting time penalty prevented the 25-year-old from achieving a good result. His team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who started from 10th on the grid, did not have a smooth race either.

Although the seven-time world champion did not incur any penalties, he was unlucky twice because he was involved in collisions through no fault of his own. In the end, he finished seventh, while his team-mate slipped to eighth place due to the penalty.

Team Principal Toto Wolff summarised: "It's sad to say, but it was another race in which we had the necessary pace, but couldn't get the right results." Looking at his drivers, he said: "Lewis couldn't help it and for George the race was actually over after the incident with Verstappen and the penalty."

"He would have had the pace to fight at the front, probably not to catch Verstappen, but he could have had a say behind him. But it is what it is, there's nothing we can do," sighed the Viennese, who is now hoping for a strong finish to the season in Abu Dhabi: "We showed some pace here and I hope that we can achieve two solid podium finishes in the next race."

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

02. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05th Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



