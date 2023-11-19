Lando Norris: Cause of Las Vegas crash found
Lando Norris had to endure a hard crash in the race on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit: The McLaren driver flew off in the eleventh corner and hit the track barrier in the following bend. He was then taken to the medical centre and later to hospital, where he was examined as a precaution.
"That was an unfortunate end to our weekend," sighed the Briton later. "I lost control of the rear end at the restart and ended up in the wall. Obviously, we didn't want to end the weekend like that," he added. And he emphasised: "A big thank you to the medical professionals who carried out all the checks and to the team for the work they now have to put into the car."
McLaren team boss Andrea Stella spoke about the cause of the accident: "I think it was partly a bump that he ran over, and partly he was probably surprised by the cold tyres. There is a bump in the tarmac where all the cars spray sparks when they drive over it."
"I think they should make improvements there so that there are no more bumps. Because the tyres will always be cold in this race and offer little grip, which makes the corner really tricky," demanded the Italian, who also admitted: "To be fair, it has to be said that it is the same for everyone and that it probably depends on the speed at which you drive over the bump."
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
02. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05th Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12