Lando Norris: Cause of Las Vegas crash found

Lando Norris suffered a hard crash in the Las Vegas GP. He was then taken to hospital as a precaution. However, the McLaren star has since left the hospital again.

Lando Norris had to endure a hard crash in the race on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit: The McLaren driver flew off in the eleventh corner and hit the track barrier in the following bend. He was then taken to the medical centre and later to hospital, where he was examined as a precaution.

"That was an unfortunate end to our weekend," sighed the Briton later. "I lost control of the rear end at the restart and ended up in the wall. Obviously, we didn't want to end the weekend like that," he added. And he emphasised: "A big thank you to the medical professionals who carried out all the checks and to the team for the work they now have to put into the car."

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella spoke about the cause of the accident: "I think it was partly a bump that he ran over, and partly he was probably surprised by the cold tyres. There is a bump in the tarmac where all the cars spray sparks when they drive over it."

"I think they should make improvements there so that there are no more bumps. Because the tyres will always be cold in this race and offer little grip, which makes the corner really tricky," demanded the Italian, who also admitted: "To be fair, it has to be said that it is the same for everyone and that it probably depends on the speed at which you drive over the bump."

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

02. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05th Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



