Vegas "at the limit": Max Verstappen "completely lost"
In the end, the drivers were very satisfied with the premiere of the race in Las Vegas. This was also due to the entertaining GP, which provided plenty of action and entertainment.
Charles Leclerc enjoyed the race weekend in Las Vegas "right from the start. And I'm especially happy that we finished this weekend on a high note, because it hurt me to see that the sport I love so much started off on the wrong foot on Thursday." What he is referring to is the incident with the manhole cover, which caused two damaged cars and a lot of trouble.
Otherwise, he has one wish for the future: an earlier start time. "I can understand that, especially with regard to the spectators in Europe. I don't know if that's the reason why we were running so late, but I had the feeling that it was a bit on the limit," said the Monegasque.
Leclerc continued: "And it was also very, very difficult with the temperatures. That's definitely one thing I want to change next year."
World champion Max Verstappen was already moaning after the Las Vegas race about the hardships that await him on the journey to Abu Dhabi. "I'll be completely lost, it's such a big time difference that it's a bit much, especially at the end of the season when everyone is already a bit tired." It's 13,000 kilometres as the crow flies, plus a time difference of twelve hours.
The Dutchman suggested an "American tour" for the future: "Of course, I know that this might not be ideal for ticket sales. Maybe we can find a solution."
The 2024 solution is not much better than the current one. The GP in Qatar will take place between the final and Abu Dhabi and Las Vegas. The distance from Qatar to Abu Dhabi is significantly shorter, but the distance from Las Vegas to Qatar is similar to the distance from Las Vegas to Abu Dhabi. So it remains exhausting - which is not surprising given a calendar of 24 races.
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
02. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05th Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12