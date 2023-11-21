Vegas "at the limit": Max Verstappen "completely lost"

From Las Vegas, the Formula 1 stars head straight to Abu Dhabi. This is another reason why they would like to change the start times of the new GP in the future.

In the end, the drivers were very satisfied with the premiere of the race in Las Vegas. This was also due to the entertaining GP, which provided plenty of action and entertainment.

Charles Leclerc enjoyed the race weekend in Las Vegas "right from the start. And I'm especially happy that we finished this weekend on a high note, because it hurt me to see that the sport I love so much started off on the wrong foot on Thursday." What he is referring to is the incident with the manhole cover, which caused two damaged cars and a lot of trouble.

Otherwise, he has one wish for the future: an earlier start time. "I can understand that, especially with regard to the spectators in Europe. I don't know if that's the reason why we were running so late, but I had the feeling that it was a bit on the limit," said the Monegasque.

Leclerc continued: "And it was also very, very difficult with the temperatures. That's definitely one thing I want to change next year."

World champion Max Verstappen was already moaning after the Las Vegas race about the hardships that await him on the journey to Abu Dhabi. "I'll be completely lost, it's such a big time difference that it's a bit much, especially at the end of the season when everyone is already a bit tired." It's 13,000 kilometres as the crow flies, plus a time difference of twelve hours.

The Dutchman suggested an "American tour" for the future: "Of course, I know that this might not be ideal for ticket sales. Maybe we can find a solution."

The 2024 solution is not much better than the current one. The GP in Qatar will take place between the final and Abu Dhabi and Las Vegas. The distance from Qatar to Abu Dhabi is significantly shorter, but the distance from Las Vegas to Qatar is similar to the distance from Las Vegas to Abu Dhabi. So it remains exhausting - which is not surprising given a calendar of 24 races.

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

02. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05th Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12