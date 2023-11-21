Rosberg: Belief in the capabilities of Mercedes
It is doubtful whether Lewis Hamilton is happy about being able to attend the FIA gala. But the Briton will be honoured as third in the world championship - if he does turn up. For him, however, only the really big world championship trophy will count.
Mercedes has been a long way from that in the past two years. The big question: Can the Silver Arrows, who are unable to get any consistency in their performances, attack Red Bull Racing at the top in 2024?
Speaking at a promotional event in Las Vegas, former world champion Nico Rosberg told the Daily Mail: "We've seen some flashes of brilliance from the Mercedes team recently. They lack consistency. But look at Austin. They were fighting for the win there and even had the fastest car at the weekend."
"So we have seen that they are starting to understand the car, but they have the problem that they still lack consistency. They are still lacking performance on the straights, but they are starting to understand all that," said Rosberg.
Rosberg believes that the Silver Arrows can make a comeback. That there is more in it than just being the best racing team behind Red Bull.
"I believe in Mercedes' abilities because I've been there. I know how strong they are. It's still the same people. So there is definitely the possibility that Hamilton can fight for the title again next year," said Rosberg.
When asked whether he would be happy if Hamilton won his eighth title, the German added tellingly: "I would be happy if Mercedes won, because that's my racing family from the past, so to speak. But I'm neutral about Lewis. I just want a great battle for the championship and may the best driver win," said Rosberg.
Race, Las Vegas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec
03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241
04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665
05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834
07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755
08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091
09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496
11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270
12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398
13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825
14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525
15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882
17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min
Out
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure
Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure
Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident
World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 549 points
02nd Pérez 273
02. Hamilton 232
04. Sainz 200
05th Alonso 200
06th Norris 195
07th Leclerc 188
08th Russell 160
09th Piastri 89
10th Stroll 73
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 822 points
02. Mercedes 392
03. Ferrari 388
04. McLaren 284
05. Aston Martin 273
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12