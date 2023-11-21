Rosberg: Belief in the capabilities of Mercedes

Mercedes battles Ferrari for second place in the world championship in Abu Dhabi. Nico Rosberg believes that the Silver Arrows could even attack at the front again in 2024.

It is doubtful whether Lewis Hamilton is happy about being able to attend the FIA gala. But the Briton will be honoured as third in the world championship - if he does turn up. For him, however, only the really big world championship trophy will count.

Mercedes has been a long way from that in the past two years. The big question: Can the Silver Arrows, who are unable to get any consistency in their performances, attack Red Bull Racing at the top in 2024?

Speaking at a promotional event in Las Vegas, former world champion Nico Rosberg told the Daily Mail: "We've seen some flashes of brilliance from the Mercedes team recently. They lack consistency. But look at Austin. They were fighting for the win there and even had the fastest car at the weekend."

"So we have seen that they are starting to understand the car, but they have the problem that they still lack consistency. They are still lacking performance on the straights, but they are starting to understand all that," said Rosberg.

Rosberg believes that the Silver Arrows can make a comeback. That there is more in it than just being the best racing team behind Red Bull.

"I believe in Mercedes' abilities because I've been there. I know how strong they are. It's still the same people. So there is definitely the possibility that Hamilton can fight for the title again next year," said Rosberg.

When asked whether he would be happy if Hamilton won his eighth title, the German added tellingly: "I would be happy if Mercedes won, because that's my racing family from the past, so to speak. But I'm neutral about Lewis. I just want a great battle for the championship and may the best driver win," said Rosberg.

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

02. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05th Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12