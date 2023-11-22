Martin Brundle: Praise and criticism for Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri could even have finished in the top five in the Las Vegas GP had he not had to pit again towards the end of the race due to the tyre rules. The McLaren rookie had a difficult task on his hands after being eliminated in Q1 the day before. But he did not let this discourage him.
The protégé of GP veteran Mark Webber drove a clever race and was not only able to celebrate tenth place in the end, but also the fastest race lap. However, the 22-year-old was not really happy with his result.
"I have the feeling that we deserved a few more points," sighed the racing driver from Melbourne, who also had an unpleasant encounter with Lewis Hamilton during the race, in which they both suffered a puncture. This forced both the Mercedes star and the McLaren hopeful into the pits, causing the duo to lose important seconds.
GP veteran Martin Brundle had this to say about Piastri's performance: "Oscar set the fastest lap and showed a super-aggressive race from his modest grid position. He is perhaps a little too often involved in skirmishes, this time it was an incident with Hamilton."
At the same time, the Sky Sports F1 expert predicted: "But when Oscar gains more experience and can control and assess his speed better, he will be incredibly strong."
