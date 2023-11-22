Martin Brundle: Praise and criticism for Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri showed a strong fightback in the latest Formula 1 GP in Las Vegas and finished tenth in the points. However, the Australian was not only praised by Martin Brundle for his performance.

Oscar Piastri could even have finished in the top five in the Las Vegas GP had he not had to pit again towards the end of the race due to the tyre rules. The McLaren rookie had a difficult task on his hands after being eliminated in Q1 the day before. But he did not let this discourage him.

The protégé of GP veteran Mark Webber drove a clever race and was not only able to celebrate tenth place in the end, but also the fastest race lap. However, the 22-year-old was not really happy with his result.

"I have the feeling that we deserved a few more points," sighed the racing driver from Melbourne, who also had an unpleasant encounter with Lewis Hamilton during the race, in which they both suffered a puncture. This forced both the Mercedes star and the McLaren hopeful into the pits, causing the duo to lose important seconds.

GP veteran Martin Brundle had this to say about Piastri's performance: "Oscar set the fastest lap and showed a super-aggressive race from his modest grid position. He is perhaps a little too often involved in skirmishes, this time it was an incident with Hamilton."

At the same time, the Sky Sports F1 expert predicted: "But when Oscar gains more experience and can control and assess his speed better, he will be incredibly strong."

Race, Las Vegas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:29:08.289 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +2.070 sec

03. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +2.241

04. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +18.665

05. Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +20.067

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +20.834

07. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +21.755

08. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.091

09th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +24.964

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +29.496

11th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +34.270

12th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +43.398

13th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +44.825

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +38.525

15th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +50.162

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +50.882

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:24.350 min

Out

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, gearbox failure

Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, engine failure

Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, accident

World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02nd Pérez 273

03. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05. Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



